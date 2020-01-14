Campaign Update: Labor lawyer Sam Brown Petsonk filed for Attorney General of West Virginia

Press Release from the Petsonk Campaign:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Labor lawyer Sam Brown Petsonk officially filed papers on Monday with the Secretary of State to be on the ballot for Attorney General of West Virginia in November.

“Since I announced my candidacy in June, I’ve traveled all over this state and heard from countless West Virginians who are sick and tired of our Attorney General’s failed policies and showboat lawsuits that are just plain wrong for our people,” said Petsonk, accompanied by family and legislative allies. “I’m proud to file officially today, and continue meeting with voters around West Virginia to ensure victory in November.

“The Attorney General must live up to his duties as the People’s Lawyer: protecting healthcare, public education, and fair wages and benefits, while combating the addiction crisis with gusto & smarts. Patrick Morrisey has jeopardized our people and our state over his two terms in office. West Virginians are ready to vote for someone who can deliver results.”

A native West Virginian and former legislative assistant to the late Senator Robert C. Byrd, Petsonk has dedicated his career to ensuring better wages, working conditions, and retirement benefits for coal miners and all workers – recovering millions of dollars in judgments against some of the most powerful companies in the state.