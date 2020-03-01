Campaign Update: International Union of Painters and Allied Trades endorsed Ben Salango for Governor of W.Va.





Release from the Salango Campaign:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades endorsed Ben Salango for governor. IUPAT represents over 1,800 members in the construction industry across West Virginia.



Ben Salango

Their membership includes painters, drywall finishers, glaziers, hydroblasters/vacuum technicians and sign and display workers. This

is their first endorsement of the 2020 election cycle.



Ben Salango said, “This endorsement will be crucial to our campaign to take back our state for the working families of West Virginia. With the help of IUPAT members, we can make West Virginia a place where

working people can thrive. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get results for West Virginians.”



IUPAT District Council 53 Business Manager Dan Poling praised Salango for his unwavering support of strong union jobs.



“IUPAT District Council 53 is excited to rally behind Ben Salango in this race,” said Dan Poling, business manager for IUPAT District Council 53. “His candidacy is a breath of fresh air for working families in West Virginia. Ben’s work as a Kanawha County Commissioner, an attorney, and a small business owner proves his commitment to helping West Virginians, creating jobs, and getting things done. We are excited about a candidate who not only talks the talk but walks the walk.”



Poling added, “We will be campaigning in this race because West Virginia families have been under attack for far too long and Salango will put an end to it. Our members of IUPAT DC 53 are ready to knock on doors and put feet on the street to elect Ben Salango as the next governor of West Virginia.”

