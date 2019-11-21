Campaign Update: Governor Justice hosts Town Hall meeting in Beckley

Release from Justice for WV Campaign:

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Job creation, fixing roads, and addressing the opioid epidemic were among the issues that Governor Jim Justice addressed at a town hall meeting in Beckley Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The crowd also asked Governor Justice questions about issues on their mind, which included expanding tourism, protecting energy jobs, and about Facebook’s high capacity fiber optic cable network announced in Beckley on Monday.

“The future of West Virginia is terrific, that’s all there is to it. We have so many great opportunities and so many things of greatness, it’s off the chart. As long as you have somebody that believes, somebody that can think with a big idea and somebody with a lot of business experience and not just a politician, we’re going to go and the sky’s the limit in every way,” said Justice.

The event was part of a series of town hall meetings that Governor Justice is hosting across the state. He has already hosted town hall meetings in Parkersburg, Morgantown, Clarksburg, and Shepherdstown.