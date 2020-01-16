Campaign Update: Governor Jim Justice to file paperwork for President Trump to appear on West Virginia ballot in 2020
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The campaign for Governor Jim Justice has issued the following media advisory:
Governor Jim Justice to file paperwork for President Trump to appear on West Virginia ballot in 2020
Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. will deliver the necessary paperwork to appear on the West Virginia ballot this November in a filing on Thursday, Jan, 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM (EST) in Charleston, WV. Governor Jim Justice will present the paperwork.
WHAT: Trump campaign’s filing of ballot access documents in West Virginia
WHEN: Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM (EST)
WHERE: West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office
1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305
WHO: Governor Jim Justice