Campaign Update: Governor Jim Justice to file paperwork for President Trump to appear on West Virginia ballot in 2020

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The campaign for Governor Jim Justice has issued the following media advisory:

Governor Jim Justice to file paperwork for President Trump to appear on West Virginia ballot in 2020

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. will deliver the necessary paperwork to appear on the West Virginia ballot this November in a filing on Thursday, Jan, 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM (EST) in Charleston, WV. Governor Jim Justice will present the paperwork.

WHAT: Trump campaign’s filing of ballot access documents in West Virginia

President Donald Trump

WHEN: Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM (EST)



WHERE: West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office

1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305



WHO: Governor Jim Justice