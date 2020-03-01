Latest News:
By March 1, 2020 Read More →

Campaign Update: Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Salango issues statement on AHF labor dispute

CHARLESTON, WV — Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, Democratic candidate for governor, issued the following statement in support of the 500 AHF workers in Beverly, WV: 

Ben Salango

“I’m proud to stand with the hardworking men and women of AHF who are fighting for the respect they deserve and a contract that will protect their retirement and affordable healthcare benefits.

“It’s not right to steamroll West Virginia workers with a retirement freeze and a 92% increase in healthcare costs over the life of a contract.

“AHF received taxpayer money from the state of West Virginia and therefore have an added responsibility to do right by their dedicated workforce. I hope AHF executives come back to the table immediately to strike a fair deal for the members of Teamsters Local 175.
“It’s wrong to pull the rug out from underneath the dedicated AHF employees who have made the company successful for years.”

Related Stories

Posted in: Government, Latest News

Comments are closed.