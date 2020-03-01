Campaign Update: Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Salango issues statement on AHF labor dispute

CHARLESTON, WV — Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, Democratic candidate for governor, issued the following statement in support of the 500 AHF workers in Beverly, WV:

Ben Salango

“I’m proud to stand with the hardworking men and women of AHF who are fighting for the respect they deserve and a contract that will protect their retirement and affordable healthcare benefits.



“It’s not right to steamroll West Virginia workers with a retirement freeze and a 92% increase in healthcare costs over the life of a contract.



“AHF received taxpayer money from the state of West Virginia and therefore have an added responsibility to do right by their dedicated workforce. I hope AHF executives come back to the table immediately to strike a fair deal for the members of Teamsters Local 175.

“It’s wrong to pull the rug out from underneath the dedicated AHF employees who have made the company successful for years.”