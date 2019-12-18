Campaign Update: Democrat gubernatorial candidate Salango gets endorsement of former W.Va. Governor Caperton

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, former Governor Gaston Caperton endorsed Kanawha County commissioner Ben Salango for governor in the 2020 election.

Former Governor Gaston Caperton, at left, and candidate Ben Salango. Courtesy photo

“I support Ben Salango for governor of West Virginia because he has the character, experience, and the know-how to get the job done. Now more than ever, West Virginia needs a governor who isn’t afraid to roll up their sleeves, work hard, and move our great state forward. Ben Salango is the guy we’ve been looking for. A great West Virginia will be led by a great governor. Ben has proved himself to be a superb lawyer, a dedicated businessman, and a forward-thinking county commissioner, and I look forward to working hard for him to help him become our next governor.”

Salango said, “I am honored to have the support of Governor Gaston Caperton. His work and commitment to public education as governor is and should be an inspiration for all other West Virginia governors and public officials. I look forward to working with leaders like Governor Caperton to help build a state that values public education, our students, and our educators.”