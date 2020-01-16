Campaign Update: Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Ben Salango to file today at 10:30 a.m

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Democratic candidate for governor Ben Salango issued the following media advisory:

What: Ben Salango will file to run for governor

When: January 16th, 10:30 A.M.

Where: West Virginia Secretary of State’s office

Who: Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango will be joined by supporters