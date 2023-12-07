Latest News

Calhoun County has first female deputy in history — Congratulations Hannah Stephens

on

More in Latest News:

The Calhoun Chronicle

CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. — On Thursday, November 30th, 2023, Hannah Stephens took the oath of office to become a Calhoun County Deputy by Judge Anita Howard Ashley.

Hannah is the most recent hire by Calhoun County Sheriff Graham Knight.

She maybe only 20 years old, however don’t be deceived by her youth.

Hannah will be graduating in two weeks summa cum laude with a bachelors in criminal justice from WVU-P. In addition she holds rank in two different martial arts and plans to pursue a master degree online while working.

Read more: https://calhounchronicle.com/

Comments are closed.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

And get our latest content in your inbox

Invalid email address