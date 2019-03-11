Cabell lawmakers reflect on wild West Virginia legislative session
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As lawmakers reflected on what one delegate called a “tumultuous” session, Republicans and Democrats both agreed some good came from the past 60 days.
Home rule was a success for all eight Cabell County representatives. The Municipal Home Rule program is now secure in code, with Senate Bill 4 ending the pilot program and allowing four new municipalities to join the now-permanent program a year. Barboursville aims to join Huntington and Milton in the program.
Evan Worrell, R-Cabell, Barboursville’s lone representative, said he was glad they could get the bill passed.
