Cabell lawmakers reflect on wild West Virginia legislative session

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — As lawmakers reflected on what one delegate called a “tumultuous” session, Republicans and Democrats both agreed some good came from the past 60 days.

Home rule was a success for all eight Cabell County representatives. The Municipal Home Rule program is now secure in code, with Senate Bill 4 ending the pilot program and allowing four new municipalities to join the now-permanent program a year. Barboursville aims to join Huntington and Milton in the program.

Evan Worrell, R-Cabell, Barboursville’s lone representative, said he was glad they could get the bill passed.

