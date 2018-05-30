Cabell-Huntington officials to begin monitoring mosquitoes
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Starting today, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will begin a four-month surveillance program to monitor mosquito-borne diseases in Cabell County.
Mosquito traps will be placed throughout the county starting Wednesday, May 30, and will be regularly checked by the department in conjunction with the West Virginia Office of Laboratory Studies, according to a news release from the health department.
Mosquitoes are most active from May through October.
