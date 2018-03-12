Cabell Del. Chuck Romine leaves wisdom behind in West Virginia House

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As he addressed the House of Delegates for the final time as a legislator, Del. Chuck Romine (R-Cabell) put his time at the West Virginia Capitol in perspective.

“When I was first elected, I had a two-week old daughter,” Romine said. “Now, she is about to turn 50. I hope she doesn’t shoot me for saying that.”

Looking at 21-year-old Del. Joshua Higginbotham, Romine joked he had socks older than some of the current delegates.

