Latest News:
By March 12, 2018 Read More →

Cabell Del. Chuck Romine leaves wisdom behind in West Virginia House

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

Del. Chuck Romine, R-Cabell, with Del. Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell on the final day of the 2018 Legislative session.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Taylor Stuck)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As he addressed the House of Delegates for the final time as a legislator, Del. Chuck Romine (R-Cabell) put his time at the West Virginia Capitol in perspective.

“When I was first elected, I had a two-week old daughter,” Romine said. “Now, she is about to turn 50. I hope she doesn’t shoot me for saying that.”

Looking at 21-year-old Del. Joshua Higginbotham, Romine joked he had socks older than some of the current delegates.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/romine-leaves-wisdom-behind-in-house/article_64ec0e74-5102-5ced-9b4b-ad9fae782a15.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature

Comments are closed.