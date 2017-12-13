Brooke County gas lease gains OK from commission
By WARREN SCOTT
The Weirton Daily Times
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — The Brooke County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to lease three small county-owned parcels in McKinleyville for natural gas drilling.
Commission President Tim Ennis said the county will receive $2,646 for signing the lease with Southwestern Energy and 18 percent of royalties from natural gas collected from beneath two-thirds of an acre of land in the small community.
The land was acquired by the county through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s buyout program.
