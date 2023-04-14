Broadband listening sessions coming to southern West Virginia

By Greg Jordan Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Southern West Virginians having trouble getting reliable broadband internet service are being urged to attend Region I meetings later this month which will allow them to share their concerns with state officials.

The Region I Planning & Development Council is inviting the public to attend a series of listening sessions for the West Virginia Office of Broadband Digital Equity (DE) and Broadband Equity, Access and Development (BEAD) Programs, according to a public notice published in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Region I will document questions and concerns about the DE and BEAD programs as well as any other relevant broadband-related issues that should be conveyed to the state Office of Broadband. …

“Our purpose is to go and listen,” she said. The information collected at the meetings will be forwarded to the state.

Digital Equity means that all individuals and communities have the information technology capacity needed for full participation in society, democracy and economy, according to a statement from the West Virginia Office of Broadband Digital Equity in the Mountain State. Digital inclusion efforts address three main areas: affordable internet, access to appropriate devices and digital skills training, which are basic necessities that millions of Americans do not possess…

