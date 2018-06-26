Bridge to improvement: Secretary of transportation to discuss road plans

The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia secretary of transportation plans to meet with every county in the state to discuss the progress of the Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program, according to a press release.

Justice said he appointed Secretary of Transportation Tom Smith to meet with the counties to share how the funds are being distributed and the process of how projects are chosen. “While my roads program is gearing up, people want to know when their projects will begin,” Justice said in the release.

