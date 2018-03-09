Breaking precedent, 2018-19 West VIrginia state budget bill heads for early finish
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate and House of Delegates each passed their own versions of the 2018-19 state budget bill on Thursday, and seemed on course to pass a budget within the confines of the regular legislative session, which ends Saturday.
That would break a long tradition of legislatures meeting in extended session to complete the budget bill, and would come after two consecutive years of lengthy budget impasses that extended into June — the Legislature seemed on course to pass a 2018-19 West Virginia budget plan with two days remaining in the 60-day regular session.
The state Senate passed its version of the budget bill shortly after noon on Thursday. The House of Delegates passed its own version of the bill around 11 p.m. Thursday, after a series of amendments were voted down. The two versions will have to be reconciled before a budget bill goes to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature.
