Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s Perry named new regional editor for CNHI

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — CNHI announced Thursday that Bluefield Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry will serve as the company’s new regional editor for its Georgia, Florida and Bluefield markets.

In her new position, Perry will work with the company’s editors in Georgia and Florida to enhance content, provide professional development, help grow audience and encourage collaboration. She will also continue to serve as editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Samantha Perry, editor, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

“I am excited to be working with our incredible papers in the southern states,” Perry said. “I am passionate about the importance of community newspapers and the vital role they fill in cities and towns across America. To have the opportunity to stay at my hometown paper while also working with fellow editors in Georgia and Florida is truly a unique and fantastic opportunity.”

Perry has been editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph since 2009. She is a four-time Columnist of the Year winner for CHNI, and has been honored by the West Virginia Press Association for coverage of legal affairs, investigative reporting, news feature writing, breaking news, business reporting, column writing and for the newspaper’s editorial page.

Perry is the fifth editor in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s 126-year history. …

