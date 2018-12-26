Blind West Virginia delegate Eric Porterfield to take office in January
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
PRINCETON, W.Va. – You could learn something about Eric Porterfield by reading the writing on the wall. Literally.
A Bible verse — “For we walk by faith, not by sight” — sits in black text on a partition facing his front door.
Porterfield, 44, was elected in November to serve the West Virginia House of Delegates, after surviving a crowded Republican primary by an eight-vote margin. He believes he will be the second blind member of the chamber. Delegate Robert Hunt, D-Barbour, was the first, elected in 1948.
