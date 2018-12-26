Latest News:
Blind West Virginia delegate Eric Porterfield to take office in January

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Delegate-elect Eric Porterfield inside his home in Princeton earlier this month. Porterfield was blinded in a traumatic incident 12 years ago.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

PRINCETON, W.Va. You could learn something about Eric Porterfield by reading the writing on the wall. Literally.

A Bible verse — “For we walk by faith, not by sight” — sits in black text on a partition facing his front door.

Porterfield, 44, was elected in November to serve the West Virginia House of Delegates, after surviving a crowded Republican primary by an eight-vote margin. He believes he will be the second blind member of the chamber. Delegate Robert Hunt, D-Barbour, was the first, elected in 1948.

