Blankenship launches petition for access to November ballot

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A candidate who lost the Republican primary for U.S. Senate has started the petition drive as another party’s nominee for ballot access in the November general election.

Don Blankenship came in third in the May 8 primary and 15 days later announced he’s accepted the nomination to run in the general election as the Constitution Party candidate.

A request for the credentials enabling people to obtain signatures of qualified voters to put the Constitution Party on the ballot in November was received on Wednesday in Wood County, County Clerk Mark Rhodes said. Minor or non-recognized parties, of which there are four recognized parties in West Virginia – Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and Mountain – go through the petition process for ballot access, he said.