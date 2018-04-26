Blankenship disputes rule requiring financial disclosure
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senate candidate Don Blankenship said this week he shouldn’t have to file a financial disclosure with the Senate’s Select Committee on Ethics, as candidates are required to do.
Speaking to The New York Times, Blankenship said his business dealings and the scope of his wealth are no one’s business but his, and that there’s not much of a penalty for breaking the law.
“I don’t personally think anybody should have to disclose private information,” he said to the Times.
