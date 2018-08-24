By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s highest court will hear a case that could decide if voters get to choose an additional candidate for U.S. Senate.

The West Virginia Supreme Court announced Thursday it will hear arguments 10 a.m. Wednesday in Constitution Party candidate Don Blankenship’s attempt to get on the Nov. 6 ballot for the Senate. Blankenship filed a petition Aug. 9 asking the court to order Secretary of State Mac Warner to allow Blankenship on the November ballot as a Constitution Party candidate.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/08/blankenship-ballot-access-case-to-be-heard-wednesday/

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel