Black History Month lecture series presents ‘Black History and the Courts,’ Feb. 8, at W.Va. Culture Center

Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs sponsoring month-long series of events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The lecture “Black History and the Court System” will be presented Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m. in the Culture Center, Archives Library. The speaker will be Charleston-born attorney Olubunmi “Bunmi” Kusimo-Frazier.

The event is free and open to the public.

The discourse will explore how the American court system has factored into the lives of African Americans. The lecture is part of a series of events sponsored by Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) to recognize Black History Month.

Olubunmi “Bunmi” Kusimo-Frazier

“We are excited to bring back our popular Black History Month Lecture Series for a second year,” said Jill Upson, executive director of HHOMA. “We encourage everyone to RSVP at 304-356-2023 because seating for this event may fill up quickly.”

Kusimo-Frazier serves as the director of Magistrate Services at West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. She oversees more than 400 employees and the operations of the 55 magistrate courts in the state of West Virginia.

She studied at the historically black Florida A&M University and graduated magna cum laude. She holds a juris doctor from Washington and Lee University School of Law in Lexington, Virginia.

After graduating from law school, Kusimo-Frazier returned to Charleston to work as an assistant prosecuting attorney and as a criminal defense lawyer for a private firm. As a criminal defense attorney, she represented numerous clients in federal, state, and municipal courts, and was named one of the “Top 40 under 40” by the National Trial Lawyers Association. She also worked as a deputy counsel for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.