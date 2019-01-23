Bipartisanship ends after debate on amendments to West Virginia community and technical college bill

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Debate on amendments to the Senate president’s last-dollar-in community and technical college program turned heated, becoming the first issue dividing Senate Republicans and Democrats.

Two amendments proposed by the Senate minority to Senate Bill 1 Tuesday were defeated mostly along party lines, with state Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, being the lone Republican to cross over. Debate on the two amendments lasted nearly an hour during a two-hour floor session

SB 1, sponsored by Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, increases access of high school students and adults to community and technical college education for specific fields deemed necessary by the state Department of Commerce. It would create a “last-dollar-in”program to cover the remaining costs of attending the two-year schools once other grants and financial aid packages are exhausted.