Bill would require WV schools provide feminine hygiene products
By LORI KERSEY
The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — County school boards would have to provide feminine hygiene produces to students who need them under a bill that passed the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee on Thursday.
A committee substitute for Senate Bill 86 would require school boards to provide the products to girls in grades 6 through 12 who don’t otherwise have access to them.
Alisa Clements, director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, testified that she learned from a school administrator that some female students in Monongalia County, where she lives, miss school because they don’t have access to menstrual products. It’s especially a problem for students from poor families, she said.
