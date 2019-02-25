Bill to permit blind to hunt with adaptive equipment, assistance advances
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill was sent to the House floor Friday that will create a special type of hunting permit specifically for blind sportsmen.
The House Judiciary Committee passed House Bill 2597, which would allow legally blind people to hunt with the assistance of a sighted, permitted guide. It would also allow for the use of certain adaptive equipment, which is currently illegal.
“So in effect, we have the assistant acquiring the target … selecting the target, identifying the target, sighting the target, and then the person with the sight limitation is pulling the trigger,” said Delegate Rodney Miller, D-Boone.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail