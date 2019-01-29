Bill to exempt Social Security from income tax passes House committee
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates’ Finance Committee passed a bill Monday to exempt all Social Security income from the state’s income tax.
The bill aligns with what Gov. Jim Justice proposed in his State of the State address. West Virginia is one of only 13 states that tax Social Security income.
The committee chose to amend House Bill 2001, which exempted Social Security from being taxed below a certain income level and phased the exemption out over three years. The amended version exempts all Social Security regardless of a person’s total income and it would go into effect this year.
