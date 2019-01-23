Bill to ban LGBTQ teen conversion therapy being re-worked in WV Senate committee

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislation that would ban the controversial practice of using therapy to change the sexual orientation of children was pulled while a committee looks at improving the bill.

Senate Bill 359 was introduced by Senate Health and Human Resources Committee Chairman Michael Maroney, R-Marshall, and had a bipartisan list of co-sponsors. But Maroney pulled the bill from the committee agenda Tuesday. Also known as the Youth Mental Health Protection Act, the bill would protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender children under the age of 18 from conversion therapy, a practice used to attempt to change someone’s sexual orientation.

