Bill to allow satellite casino locations in West Virginia advances; no Charleston casino plans
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislation that would allow West Virginia’s four racetrack casinos to operate satellite locations advanced to the full House of Delegates on Tuesday.
Although primarily intended to allow Wheeling Island Casino to put a satellite location in a retail-shopping complex adjacent to Interstate 70, House Bill 2901 would allow the other three casinos to open a satellite location within their home counties.
While that could allow Mardi Gras Casino, in Nitro, to open a second casino, presumably in Charleston, John Cavacini, president of the West Virginia Gaming and Racing Association, said the casino’s parent company has no plans to do so at this time.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail