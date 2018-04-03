Bill that releases funds for West Virginia flood recovery becomes law

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A bill releasing funds that will go toward flood recovery in White Sulphur Springs recently became law without the governor’s signature.

Senate Bill 500 will allow the city to expend principal and interest from a special interest-bearing fund. The town sold an airport for $1 million to CSX in 1984 but previously, legislation allowed the town to only use interest from the sale, not the principal. The law will allow the town to use the funds for both capital improvements and maintenance.

The bill became law without the governor’s signature last Thursday.

