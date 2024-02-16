Gas rises 30 cents per gallon in recent days

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Local residents have seen a dramatic rise in gas prices during the past week.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Randolph County on Thursday was $3.07 per gallon. Last week residents in Randolph were paying in the neighborhood of 30 cents less at the same locations.

Randolph County’s prices are considerably lower than some of its bordering counties, however. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Tucker County on Thursday was at $3.39 per gallon.

Barbour County’s price for the same gas was $3.35, and Upshur County was at $3.23. Residents in Pocahontas County are currently paying $3.22 per gallon.

“Any time you get a rise like people have seen over the past week, generally it’s in relation to demand, and how close you are to refineries and highways for transportation costs,” AAA Director of Public Affairs Jim Garrity told The Inter-Mountain Thursday. “Looking at the entire state of West Virginia, its average is at $3.27 cents, which is higher than a week ago.”

Although several factors typically play into how gas prices fluctuate, Garrity says the current trend can be blamed on one thing and one thing alone – the rising cost of crude oil.

Read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2024/02/big-jump-at-the-pumps/