Biden-Harris Administration announces more than $315 Million for cleanup and technical assistance at polluted Brownfield sites

Plan is EPA’s largest investment ever in brownfields communities made by President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced more than $315 million from President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda to expedite the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites across the country while advancing environmental justice.

EPA selected 262 communities to receive 267 grants totaling more than $215 million in competitive EPA Brownfields funding through the Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup (MARC) Grant programs. Thanks to the historic boost from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this is the largest ever funding awarded in the history of the EPA’s Brownfields MARC Grant programs. In addition, the agency is announcing $45 million in non-competitive supplemental funding to 22 successful existing Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) Grant programs to help expedite their continued work at sites across the country by extending the capacity of the program to provide more funding for additional cleanups. EPA is also announcing selections of five Brownfields Technical Assistance Providers and three recipients of Brownfields Research Grants, who are receiving $55 million to strengthen technical assistance.

These investments totaling $315 million are part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda to grow the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out – from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, to driving over $470 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, to building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.