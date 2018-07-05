Northern Panhandle West Virginia business will close after 194 years

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The owners of Berry Supply — Wheeling’s oldest business — want to retire, and the building facing the Ohio River is up for sale.

Tom and Sue Smith said they are looking to close down their kitchen and bath design shop, which first opened as a rope making business in 1824.

“In another six years, it would have been 200 years,” Tom Smith said. “I don’t know if I could last another six years, but it would have been nice to have a big event for a 200-year-old business.