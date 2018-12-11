Beckley’s Woodrow Wilson High School band to perform for West Virginia fans at Camping World Bowl in Orlando

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — As many area children drown in the spoils of Christmas, 57 kids from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley will be boarding a bus headed south to warmer weather.

Those 57 kids, members of Woodrow Wilson’s band, will be performing at the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, with the added kicker of playing in front of West Virginia fans as the Mountaineers were selected to play Syracuse in the game.

According to Andrew Pinnick, the band’s director, the choice in the bowl game was made by the high school last year.

