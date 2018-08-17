Beckley Honey Festival makes Saturday sweeter

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The buzz from city hall is that the Beckley Honey Festival will be sweeter than ever this year, offering a honey-tasting bar, honey sales, live music, roasted corn and other food, science lessons for kids and a look at a live bee hive.

The city’s first honey festival, launched in 2017 in partnership with the Raleigh County Beekeeper’s Cooperative Association, was a success, Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said. The fair is now anticipated to be an annual event, and the 2018 festival on Saturday will be bigger than the one last year.

“We were real pleased at how successful it was, and we decided to do some new things,” she said. “The biggest thing we’re going to do is a honey-tasting bar.

