Barnhart appointed to W.Va. House of Delegates in District 7

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time in 13 years, Pleasants County will have a native representing most of the county as well as all of Ritchie County in the 7th District House of Delegates.

Gov. Jim Justice appoints Trenton Barnhart of St. Marys to the West Virginia House of Delegates representing the 7th District

Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that Trenton Barnhart of St. Marys will replace Jason Harshbarger as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates representing the 7th District.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling. I still can’t believe this is happening,” Barnhart said by phone Tuesday afternoon. “I’m just incredibly honored, incredibly blessed, and just incredibly thankful for this opportunity.”

Barnhart, a 2015 graduate of St. Marys High School and 2018 graduate of the University of Charleston, was one of three names sent to the governor Sept. 12 to fill the vacancy left by Harshbarger, who resigned effective Aug. 30. The other two names were former five-term District 7 delegate and Ritchie County native Woody Ireland, and retired businessman and St. Marys resident Dan Boley. …

