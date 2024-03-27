Back to the office: Remote work terminated for some state employees

By Ashley Perham, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Democratic Party has denounced the termination of remote work arrangements for state employees.

According to Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, the state’s party chairman, the changes apply to the Departments of Health, Human Services and Health Facilities — the departments that formerly made up the Department of Health and Human Resources.

In a March 15 email announcement regarding the changes, employees were told the current telework policy will cease at the end of March.

“Effective April 1, 2024, all employees will be required to return to the office and resume their regular on-site work schedules,” the email said. “With many new initiatives under way, being on-site will provide improved collaboration and we look forward to the new ideas and increased teamwork this will foster.”

Pushkin said many workers were hired post-pandemic with the expectation that they would work remotely. As a result, many don’t live close to Charleston.

Others chose remote work because of a lack of child care — an issue the state has not addressed, Pushkin said.

