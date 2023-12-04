By Jay W. Bennett, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WHEELING, W.Va. — Greenbrier West’s vaunted defense was no match for No. 3 Williamstown here Saturday night at Wheeling Island Stadium as the Yellowjackets capped a 14-0 campaign and back-to-back Class A state championships after securing a 42-12 victory against the fourth-seeded Cavaliers which featured a running clock the second half of the fourth quarter.

Williamstown, which had its first undefeated season and captured its fourth overall state title, led 28-6 at halftime. Head coach Chris Beck’s program amassed more points in the first half than GWHS (13-1) had allowed in a game all season.

“We were playing football for over 100 years and these seniors have accomplished things that have never been accomplished before,” admitted coach Beck, who watched signal-caller Maxwell Molessa collect his third consecutive championship game team Most Outstanding Player award.

“The first 14-0 season. The first back-to-back championships. The greatest football class to come through our school. What a story they wrote and I’m super proud of them.”

Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/sports/local-sports/2023/12/back-to-back-state-champs-williamstown-routs-greenbrier-west-42-12-to-defend-class-a-title/