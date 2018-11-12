Latest News:
Audit: FEMA penalized WV for noncompliance, though senior officials kept out of the loop

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  West Virginia’s failure to comply with grant requirements has earned it a penalty from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, believed to be shared only with Puerto Rico.

The findings came in a report from the legislative auditor’s office that was shared with the legislative Post Audits Subcommittee on Sunday.

According to the report, deficiencies in internal control and management at the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management prompted FEMA to place the state into a “manual reimbursement” policy.

