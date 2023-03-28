Attorney Ashton Bias named Bar Admissions Administrator for the Supreme Court of Appeals and Board of Law Examiners

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Charleston attorney Ashton Bias is now the Bar Admissions Administrator for West Virginia.

The Bar Admissions Administrator works for the Supreme Court of Appeals with the Board of Law Examiners (Board). The Board consists of seven members of the West Virginia State Bar who are appointed by the Supreme Court of Appeals. The Board evaluates educational background, credentials, character and fitness, and competence of each applicant for admission to the practice of law in West Virginia under the Rules for Admission to the Practice of Law.

Board member Lee Hall welcomed Ashton and said, “I had the pleasure of interviewing Ms. Bias in December and am thrilled to have her as our new board administrator. Ms. Bias possesses strong organizational and communication skills, which are vital to the Board’s daily operation. In addition, her professionalism and warmth make her an ideal representative for her interactions with the court, the public, and our applicants, many of whom have no prior experience with the Board or the West Virginia State Bar. She is a great addition to our team.”

The Bar Admissions Administrator and deputy administrator oversee the Board’s daily operations and annual meetings; administer the bar exam; maintain records; coordinate character and fitness investigations of bar applicants; and serve as the Board’s representative in interactions with applicants for admission, the public, and agencies requiring bar admissions assistance and information.

Ashton was born and raised in Boone County. She attended Marshall University and Florida Coastal School of Law. For the past eight years, she worked at Lyne Ranson Law Offices practicing primarily domestic law. She currently leads the Young Lawyers Section of the West Virginia State Bar.

She lives in Charleston with her husband and three daughters.