At UMW’s Labor Day rally, West Virginia candidates look to November
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
RACINE, W.Va. — Monday’s triple-digit heat index wasn’t about to quiet down Cecil Roberts.
“You cannot keep electing people who don’t vote for you,” he bellowed to a crowd gathered to celebrate Labor Day and the United Mine Workers union’s 80th annual holiday rally.
Roberts, the UMW’s national president, spoke amid a long slate of Democratic incumbents and hopefuls running for state and federal offices. They all addressed a crowd of more than 100 people, many clad in camouflage union gear.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail