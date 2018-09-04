Latest News:
At UMW’s Labor Day rally, West Virginia candidates look to November

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Retired coal miners Kenneth Van Meter of Belva, right, and Lynn Hayes, center, and his with Margaret, of Charleston try to keep cool under a tent while listening to campaign speeches at the UMWA Labor Day picnic in Racine on Monday.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

RACINE, W.Va.  Monday’s triple-digit heat index wasn’t about to quiet down Cecil Roberts.

“You cannot keep electing people who don’t vote for you,” he bellowed to a crowd gathered to celebrate Labor Day and the United Mine Workers union’s 80th annual holiday rally.

Roberts, the UMW’s national president, spoke amid a long slate of Democratic incumbents and hopefuls running for state and federal offices. They all addressed a crowd of more than 100 people, many clad in camouflage union gear.

