At the WV Legislature: Senate Workforce Committee hears Senator Roberts presentation on improving workforce participation

Senator Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Senate Workforce Committee Chairman Senator Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, presented his program today during the committee meeting: “An Innovative approach to enhancing the Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in WV.”

Roberts said West Virginia is failing in helping its retirees, senior citizens and the older population remain or return to the work force. Roberts talked about returning 15% to 30 % of all seniors, or 50,000 to 100,000 seniors, to the work force.

Roberts said that 25.3% participation in the work force is not acceptable. Roberts wants to create soft jobs for senior citizens that are easy and convenient.

