At the WV Legislature: House of Delegates passes bill named for slain Charleston Police Officer Cassie Marie Johnson

Lori Kersey, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Friday that would make it a felony punishable by up to life in prison to obstruct a police officer or other first responder in a way that results in their death.

The House unanimously passed SB 490 called the Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act. The bill is named for slain Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson, who was shot to death in December 2020 during an altercation that started with a parking complaint.

