Government, Latest News At the WV Legislature: EMS Coalition, Mine Workers/Black Lung, and Hunger Free Day on January 26, 2023 More in Government: Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Friday, Jan. 27 January 26, 2023 At the WV Legislature: Senate Health and Human Resources Committee passes three bills: SB 273, HB 2029, HB 2018 January 26, 2023 A Capitol idea! WV Press invites you to show your pet January 26, 2023 WV Press Photos CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WV Press Reporter Matt Young shared photos from the Rotundas: