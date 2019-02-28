At the West Virginia Legislature, Crossover Day sees bills die, come back to life

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Many bills in the House of Delegates made it past the Crossover Day deadline Wednesday, but a few never made it.

The 50th day of the legislative session is Crossover Day, when bills that start out in the House or state Senate must be passed and sent to the other body. Bills that don’t get passed are considered dead.

As of Wednesday, 213 bills have passed the House, with 13 bills passing Tuesday during a lengthy floor session. On the other side, the Senate has passed 224 bills. So far, 11 bills are awaiting the signature of Gov. Jim Justice and 17 bills have already been signed into law, with one bill vetoed.