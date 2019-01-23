At public hearing, mostly opposition to managed care model for West Virginia foster kids
By LORI KERSEY
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After hearing concerns about a bill that would move West Virginia’s foster children into managed care, the House Health Committee on Tuesday passed an amended version of the bill on to the House Judiciary with its recommendation.
During a public hearing that morning, child welfare advocates and others expressed mostly opposition to House Bill 2010, which would overhaul the way West Virginia’s foster children get health care services.
Under the proposal, the Department of Health and Human Resources would contract with a managed care organization to oversee medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health services provided to foster care children, as well as those receiving adoption assistance, those formerly in foster care and those at risk of entering foster care.
