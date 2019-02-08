At halfway point, legislative leaders assess 2019 session
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At the midway point of the 2019 legislative session, legislative leaders offered divergent views Thursday on where the session stands, particularly on the Senate’s omnibus education bill.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said the idea that Senate leadership is pushing radical, anti-public schools measures in the bill (Senate Bill 451) is unfounded.
“Charter schools have been tried in 44 other states,” he said during the West Virginia Press Association’s annual legislative breakfast. “Why can anyone say it’s a bad idea to provide an option that’s enabled in 44 other states?”
