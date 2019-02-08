Latest News:
At halfway point, legislative leaders assess 2019 session

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Two Marion County Democratic legislators, House of Delegates Minority Whip Mike Caputo, left, and Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, share a laugh at Thursday’s annual West Virginia Press Association legislative breakfast.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Kenny Kemp)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At the midway point of the 2019 legislative session, legislative leaders offered divergent views Thursday on where the session stands, particularly on the Senate’s omnibus education bill.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said the idea that Senate leadership is pushing radical, anti-public schools measures in the bill (Senate Bill 451) is unfounded.

“Charter schools have been tried in 44 other states,” he said during the West Virginia Press Association’s annual legislative breakfast. “Why can anyone say it’s a bad idea to provide an option that’s enabled in 44 other states?”

