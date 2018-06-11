Assessing the aftermath of Marshall County pipeline explosion

By MATT SAXTON

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Marshall County 911 telecommunicators handled 37 calls in less than 3 minutes early Thursday morning, and they aren’t the only first responders who took quick action when a gas pipeline near here exploded.

“The 911 center did an excellent job,” said Tom Hart, director of the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency. “Not only did they handle the incoming calls, they managed the incident and were dispatching our resources as they came in.”

People who respond in emergency situations are somewhat accustomed to an industrial crisis in the Ohio Valley because of the region’s economic makeup going back well more than a century. But oil, gas and pipeline emergencies are still relatively new here because a horizontal drilling boom began in the region only about a decade ago.