Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, March 4

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

57th Day of the Legislative Session

From the Activity Calendar:

From the Activity Calendar: Recovery Community Day, Upper House and Senate Rotundas; Fair Shake Network Ice Cream Social, 1 -5 p.m.; Upper House Rotunda.

STATE SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 6 : Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge – (Com. amend. pending)

: Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge – (Com. amend. pending) SCR 57 : Frye Brothers Memorial Bridge

: Frye Brothers Memorial Bridge SR 63 : Designating March 4, 2020, as Recovery Community Day

: Designating March 4, 2020, as Recovery Community Day SR 64 : Recognizing efforts of Kanawha State Forest Foundation

: Recognizing efforts of Kanawha State Forest Foundation SR 65 : Designating WV State Folk Festival as official site of WV State Pepperoni Roll Championship

: Designating WV State Folk Festival as official site of WV State Pepperoni Roll Championship Com. Sub. for HCR 33: U.S.A.F. Lt Col Frederick Donald Belknap Memorial Bridge – (Com. amends. pending)

THIRD READING

Eng. SB 854 : Expiring funds to Division of Culture and History from Auditor’s Office, Purchasing Card Administration Fund

: Expiring funds to Division of Culture and History from Auditor’s Office, Purchasing Card Administration Fund Eng. SB 855 : Expiring funds to State Rail Authority, WV Commuter Rail Access Fund from Auditor’s Office, Purchasing Card Administration Fund

: Expiring funds to State Rail Authority, WV Commuter Rail Access Fund from Auditor’s Office, Purchasing Card Administration Fund Eng. SB 856 : Expiring funds from WV Development Office, Synthetic Fuel, Producing County Fund to Market and Communications Operating Fund

: Expiring funds from WV Development Office, Synthetic Fuel, Producing County Fund to Market and Communications Operating Fund Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2892 : Including digital and virtual information in the definition of property that can be searched and seized by a warrant – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Including digital and virtual information in the definition of property that can be searched and seized by a warrant – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4022 : Clarifying the qualifications of the Chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission

: Clarifying the qualifications of the Chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4099 : Eliminating the permit for shampoo assistants

: Eliminating the permit for shampoo assistants Eng. HB 4113 : Relating to motor fuel excise taxes – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to motor fuel excise taxes – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4396 : Relating to reporting suspected governmental fraud

: Relating to reporting suspected governmental fraud Eng. HB 4409 : Relating to transferring remaining funds from the Volunteer Fire Department Workers’ Compensation Premium Subsidy Fund – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to transferring remaining funds from the Volunteer Fire Department Workers’ Compensation Premium Subsidy Fund – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4414 : Relating to the selection of language and development milestones for the deaf and hard-of-hearing children – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to the selection of language and development milestones for the deaf and hard-of-hearing children – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4415 : Relating to missing and endangered children – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to missing and endangered children – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4417 : Relating to permitting professional boards

: Relating to permitting professional boards Eng. HB 4519 : Establishing a summer youth intern pilot program within Department of Commerce

: Establishing a summer youth intern pilot program within Department of Commerce Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4546 : Relating to tuberculosis testing for school superintendents

: Relating to tuberculosis testing for school superintendents Eng. HB 4551 : Relating to subsidized adoption – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to subsidized adoption – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4589 : Conducting study for an appropriate memorial for West Virginians killed in the War on Terror – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Conducting study for an appropriate memorial for West Virginians killed in the War on Terror – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4593 : Authorizing the assignment of poll workers to serve more than one precinct under certain circumstances – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Authorizing the assignment of poll workers to serve more than one precinct under certain circumstances – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4621 : West Virginia FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

: West Virginia FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4633 : Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property

: Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property Eng. HB 4655 : Permitting military personnel in areas where on-the-job emergency medicine is part of the training to be granted automatic EMS or EMT certification – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Permitting military personnel in areas where on-the-job emergency medicine is part of the training to be granted automatic EMS or EMT certification – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4666 : Relating to competitive bids for intergovernmental relations and urban mass transportation

: Relating to competitive bids for intergovernmental relations and urban mass transportation Eng. HB 4691 : Relating to employment in areas of critical need in public education

: Relating to employment in areas of critical need in public education Eng. HB 4714 : Increasing the monetary threshold for requiring nonprofit organizations to register as a charitable organization

: Increasing the monetary threshold for requiring nonprofit organizations to register as a charitable organization Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4780 : Permitting county boards to offer elective courses of instruction on the Bible

: Permitting county boards to offer elective courses of instruction on the Bible Eng. HB 4859: Accounting for state funds distributed to volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies and departments

SECOND READING

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2646: Providing a safe harbor for employers to correct underpayment or nonpayment of wages and benefits due to separated employees – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2775: Requiring each high school student to complete a full credit course of study in personal finance – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2961: Permitting the commissioner to require a water supply system be equipped with a backflow prevention assembly

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2967: Permitting a county to retain the excise taxes for the privilege of transferring title of real estate

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3049: Improving dissemination of boiled water advisories to affected communities – (Com. amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4001: Creating West Virginia Impact Fund – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4009: Relating to the process for involuntary hospitalization – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4019: Downstream Natural Gas Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit Act of 2020

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4020: Removing authority of municipalities to require occupational licensure if licensure for the occupation is required by the state – (Com. amends. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4061: Health Benefit Plan Network Access and Adequacy Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4069: West Virginia Student Religious Liberties Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4088: Disposition of funds from certain oil and natural gas wells due to unknown or unlocatable interest owners – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4094: Continuing the Foster Care Ombudsman – (Com. amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4102: Relating to opioid antagonists – (Com. amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4108: Relating generally to certificates of need for health care services – (Com. amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4159: Relating to the manufacture and sale of hard cider

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4165: West Virginia Remembers Program

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4176: West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4178: Requiring calls which are recorded be maintained for a period of five years – (Com. amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4198: Permitting a person to obtain a 12-month supply of contraceptive drugs – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4354: Adding nabiximols to the permitted list of distributed and prescribed drugs – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4360: Exempting certain persons from heating, ventilating, and cooling system licensing requirements

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4361: Relating to insurance law violations – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4362: Relating to penalties for neglect, emotional abuse or death caused by a caregiver – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4363: Establishing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement System – (Com. amends. pending)

· Eng. HB 4375: Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Compact – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 656)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4377: The Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4388: Limiting the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner’s authority to restrict advertising – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4395: Removing the requirement that a veterinarian access and report to the controlled substance monitoring database – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4406: Relating to the reproduction of checks and other records – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4410: Permitting directors and executive officers of a banking institution to borrow from a banking institution with which he or she is connected

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4421: Natural Gas Liquids Economic Development Act

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4439: Clarifying the method for calculating the amount of severance tax attributable to the increase in coal production – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4447: Creating the shared table initiative for senior citizens who suffer from food insecurity

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4452: Modifying the notice requirements for the redemption of delinquent properties – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4484: Relating to the Hazardous Waste Management Fund

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4497: Requiring an external defibrillator device at any secondary school athlete event – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4499: Relating to multicounty trail network authorities – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4502: Relating to insurance adjusters – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4514: Permitting the use of leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4523: Removing the limitation of number of apprentice hunting and trapping licenses a person may purchase

· Eng. HB 4524: Making the entire state “wet” or permitting the sale of alcoholic liquors for off-premises consumption – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4535: Relating to student aide class titles

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4557: Relating to centers and institutions that provide the care and treatment of mentally ill or intellectually disabled individuals – (Com. amends. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4573: Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources – (Com. amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4581: Relating to West Virginia Clearance for Access: Registry and Employment Screening – (Com. amends. pending)

· Eng. HB 4607: Authorizing the operation of mobile shops for hair, nail, cosmetology, and aesthetics services – (Com. amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4618: Relating to deadly weapons for sale or hire

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4619: Approving plans proposed by electric utilities to install middle-mile broadband fiber – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4634: Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission Act – (Com. amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4665: Reducing the amount of rebate going to the Purchasing Improvement Fund

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4668: Creating the misdemeanor crime of trespass for entering a structure that has been condemned – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4737: Clarifying student eligibility for state-sponsored financial aid

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4747: Extending electronic submission of various applications and forms for nonprofit and charitable organizations, professionals and licensees

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4748: Relating to the increase of fees that private nongovernment notary publics may charge for notarial acts

· Eng. HB 4777: Relating to the right of disposition of remains

· Eng. HB 4797: Authorizing municipalities to enact ordinances that allow the municipal court to place a structure, dwelling or building into receivership – (Com. amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4803: Relating to certification of electrical inspectors – (Amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4804: Relating to comprehensive systems of support for teacher and leader induction and professional growth – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4823: Developing a plan for periodic audits of the expenditure of the fees from the emergency 911 telephone system and wireless enhanced 911

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4892: Reducing personal income tax rates when personal income tax reduction fund is funded at a certain threshold

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4946: Eliminating the requirement that municipal police civil service commissions certify a list of three individuals for every position vacancy – (Com. amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 4958: Relating to eliminating the ability of a person’s driver license to be suspended for failure to pay court fines and costs – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Bills on Senate Rules Committee Calendar

**Bills on the Rules Committee Calendar may be added or removed by majority vote of the Senate Committee on Rules**

THIRD READING

Eng. HB 4161 : Making it illegal to scleral tattoo a person

: Making it illegal to scleral tattoo a person Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4398: Relating to required courses of instruction – (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4378 : Relating to disciplining teachers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to disciplining teachers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4594 : Allowing poll workers to be appointed to work in precincts outside their county – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Allowing poll workers to be appointed to work in precincts outside their county – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4664 : Clarifying the offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Clarifying the offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 4960: Relating to exempting from licensure as an electrician

Scheduled Committee Meetings

9 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

HB 4017: Establishing country roads accountability and transparency

9:15 a.m.: Senate Committee on Rules (Senate President’s Conference Room)

3 p.m.: Finance

HB 4543: Relating to insurance coverage for diabetics

** Additional afternoon committee meetings will be announced Wednesday.**

Senate Resolutions to be Introduced:

SCR 58 : Requesting study of sexual violence in WV (Prezioso)

: Requesting study of sexual violence in WV (Prezioso) SCR 59 : Rachel Hershey Smith Memorial Shelter (Romano, Facemire)

: Rachel Hershey Smith Memorial Shelter (Romano, Facemire) SCR 60 : Requesting study on nutrition of public school students when schools are closed (Rucker)

: Requesting study on nutrition of public school students when schools are closed (Rucker) SR 66 : Recognizing March as Red Cross Month (Carmichael)

: Recognizing March as Red Cross Month (Carmichael) SR 67 : Designating March 5, 2020, as Treatment Court Day (Weld, Maroney)

: Designating March 5, 2020, as Treatment Court Day (Weld, Maroney) SR 68: Recognizing Buckhannon-Upshur 4-H Air Rifle Club (Hamilton, Pitsenbarger)

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

House to convene at 10 a.m. On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 136 – Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 150 – Budget Bill [Amendments Pending] [Right to Amend]

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 490 – Relating to criminal offenses against agricultural facilities

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 578 – Recalculating tax on generating, producing, or selling electricity from solar energy facilities

· S. B. 600 – Creating special revenue account designated Military Authority Fund

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 614 – Changing method of allocating funding from Safe School Funds

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 662 – Removing restrictions on fiduciary commissioners

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 668 – Enacting Uniform Trust Decanting Act

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 802 – Relating to public utilities generally

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 810 – Implementing federal Affordable Clean Energy rule

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· S. B. 42 – Permitting faith-based electives in classroom drug prevention programs (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 130 – Relating to procedure for driver’s license suspension and revocation for DUI

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 175 – Requiring certain agencies maintain website which contains specific information (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 230 – Requiring State Board of Education provide routine education in suicide prevention (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 261 – Creating criminal penalties for introducing ransomware into computer with intent to extort (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 269 – Establishing advisory council on rare diseases (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 275 – Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 288 – Relating to family planning and child spacing (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 289 – Creating Green Alert Plan (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 303 – Enacting Students’ Right to Know Act (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 308 – Creating criminal penalties for violation of orders issued for protection of victims of financial exploitation

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 312 – Relating to provisional licensure of social workers

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 491 – Relating to Seed Certification Program

· S. B. 510 – Making permanent land reuse agency or municipal land bank’s right of first refusal on certain tax sale properties

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 530 – Relating to taxation of aircraft (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 547 – Relating to employer testing, notice, termination, and forfeiture of unemployment compensation

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 575 – Designating local fire department as safe-surrender site to accept physical custody of certain children from lawful custodian

· S. B. 641 – Allowing WVCHIP flexibility in rate setting (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 647 – Permitting physician’s assistants and advanced practice registered nurses issue do-not-resuscitate orders (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 654 – Allowing certain sheriffs transfer from PERS to Deputy Sheriff Retirement System

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 678 – Waiving fines and fees for completing Getting Over Addicted Lifestyles Successfully Program (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 689 – Enacting Requiring Accountable Pharmaceutical Transparency, Oversight, and Reporting Act

· S. B. 691 – Limiting programs adopted by State Board of Education

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 692 – Clarifying persons indicted or charged jointly for felony offense can move to have separate trial

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 707 – Relating to nursing career pathways (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 723 – Requiring Department of Education develop plan based on analyzed data on school discipline (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 729 – Relating to awards and disability under Deputy Sheriff Retirement Act

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 739 – Authorizing PSC protect consumers of distressed and failing water and wastewater utilities (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 746 – Providing contracted managed care companies access to uniform maternal screening tool

· S. B. 747 – Requiring Bureau for Public Health develop Diabetes Action Plan (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 748 – Increasing awareness of palliative care services (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 749 – Requiring Fatality and Mortality Review Team share data with CDC

· S. B. 750 – Establishing extended learning opportunities (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 760 – Allowing state college or university apply to HEPC for designation as administratively exempt school

· S. B. 767 – Relating to licensure of hospitals

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 770 – Revising requirements for post-doctoral training

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 785 – Establishing uniform electioneering prohibition area (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 793 – Relating to B&O taxes imposed on certain coal-fired electric generating units

· S. B. 830 – Eliminating special merit-based employment system for health care professionals

· S. B. 838 – Directing state police establish referral program for substance abuse treatment (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 839 – Creating State Advisory Council on Postsecondary Attainment Goals (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 842 – Requiring Superintendent of Schools establish a Behavior Interventionist Pilot Program in two school districts for five years (Education Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 846 – Requiring hospital publish notification prior to facility closure regarding patient medical records

· S. B. 848 – Clarifying persons charged with DUI may not participate in Military Service Members Court

· S. B. 851 – Requiring Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency, and Correction propose rule in coordination with law enforcement and certain medical boards (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

FIRST READING

· S. B. 51 – Specifying forms of grandparent visitation

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 120 – Establishing priorities for expenditures for plugging abandoned gas or oil wells

· S. B. 180 – Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 193 – Setting forth timeframes for continuing purchases of commodities and services over $1 million (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 195 – Updating powers of personal representatives of deceased person’s estate

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 213 – Relating to administration of trusts

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 253 – Providing for fair pay and maximized employment of disabled persons

· S. B. 278 – Providing various methods to deal with defendant who becomes incompetent during trial (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 291 – Requiring PEIA and health insurance providers provide mental health parity (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 322 – Relating to prequalifications for state contract vendors

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 522 – Relating to compensation awards to crime victims

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 551 – Relating to Water and Wastewater Investment and Infrastructure Improvement Act (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 579 – Changing and adding fees to wireless enhanced 911 fee

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 589 – Creating Critical Needs/Failing Systems Sub Account (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 597 – Relating to judicial branch members’ salaries and pensions (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 615 – Declaring certain claims against state as moral obligations of state (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 648 – Providing dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 660 – Regulating electric bicycles

· S. B. 664 – Adding physician’s assistant to list of medical professionals capable of determining if individual lacks capacity

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 670 – Amending service of process on nonresident persons or corporate entities

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 690 – Permitting street-legal special purpose vehicles on highways (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 710 – Establishing pilot program to evaluate telemedicine health services

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 711 – Relating to juvenile jurisdiction of circuit courts

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 716 – Requiring DHHR pay for tubal ligation without 30-day wait between consent and sterilization (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 717 – Relating generally to adult protective services

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 719 – Imposing health care-related provider tax on certain health care organizations

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 722 – Relating to special license plates for public and private nonprofit transit providers (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 738 – Creating Flatwater Trail Commission

· S. B. 740 – Clarifying authorized users of Ron Yost Personal Assistance Services Fund

· S. B. 765 – Modifying “Habitual Offender” statute (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 787 – Providing benefits to pharmacists for rendered care (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 797 – Authorizing governing boards of public and private hospitals employ hospital police officers (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)

· S. B. 843 – Supplemental appropriation of funds from Treasury to DHHR Energy Assistance Fund

· S. B. 844 – Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to DHHR Birth-to-Three Fund

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 845 – Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to DHHR, Division of Human Services

· S. B. 852 – Supplemental appropriation of public moneys from Treasury to Department of Education, School Building Fund

· S. B. 853 – Supplemental appropriation of public moneys from Treasury to Department of Education, School Building Authority

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Rules

9:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber: