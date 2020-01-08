Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 8

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

1st Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: National Prayer Caucus, Upper Senate Rotunda – 11 a.m.; Mineral County Reception Upper House Rotunda – 5-7 p.m.

SENATE:

The Senate will convene at noon. The State of the State address begins at 7 p.m. in the House Chamber. The Senate will reassemble 15 minutes prior to the State of the State to proceed to the House Chamber. Upon conclusion of the State of the State, the Senate will reconvene to receive the Governor’s Budget Bill.

Scheduled Committee Meetings

9 a.m.: Joint Finance Committee (House Chamber)

WVU Economic Outlook

Afternoon committee meetings (if any) will be announced from the floor.

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, January 8, 2020

SB 1 : Creating felony offense of cruelty to animals (Clements; Judiciary)

: Creating felony offense of cruelty to animals (Clements; Judiciary) SB 2 : Providing for automated license plate reader systems (Clements; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Providing for automated license plate reader systems (Clements; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 3 : Relating to registration fees for certain military-related license plates (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Relating to registration fees for certain military-related license plates (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 4 : Providing that persons 16 years or older may carry pepper spray for self-defense (Rucker; Judiciary)

: Providing that persons 16 years or older may carry pepper spray for self-defense (Rucker; Judiciary) SB 5 : Presuming shared legal and physical custody of child in divorce is in best interest of child (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Presuming shared legal and physical custody of child in divorce is in best interest of child (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 6 : Increasing weight limits for vehicles on certain state highways (FN) (Cline; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

: Increasing weight limits for vehicles on certain state highways (FN) (Cline; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary) SB 7 : Raising age of children who are victims of certain sex offenses to 16 (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Raising age of children who are victims of certain sex offenses to 16 (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 8 : Exempting certain armed forces veterans from payment of fees for license to carry deadly weapon (Azinger; Military then Finance)

: Exempting certain armed forces veterans from payment of fees for license to carry deadly weapon (Azinger; Military then Finance) SB 9 : Requiring certain documents that contain wage records be considered confidential (Swope; Government Organization)

: Requiring certain documents that contain wage records be considered confidential (Swope; Government Organization) SB 10 : Allowing use or nonuse of safety belt as admissible evidence in civil actions (Swope; Judiciary)

: Allowing use or nonuse of safety belt as admissible evidence in civil actions (Swope; Judiciary) SB 11 : Relating to certification requirements of crane operators (Swope; Workforce then Government Organization)

: Relating to certification requirements of crane operators (Swope; Workforce then Government Organization) SB 12 : Prohibiting lobbying by counsel of state boards and commissions (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting lobbying by counsel of state boards and commissions (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 13 : Increasing burglary penalty if crime against another person committed during burglary (FN) (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Increasing burglary penalty if crime against another person committed during burglary (FN) (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 14 : Creating felony offense of attempting to kill another person (FN) (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Creating felony offense of attempting to kill another person (FN) (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 15 : Removing municipalities’ authority to restrict firearm possession without carry concealed permit during brief temporary events (Azinger; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Removing municipalities’ authority to restrict firearm possession without carry concealed permit during brief temporary events (Azinger; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 16 : Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 17 : Conforming state Consumer Credit and Protection Act to federal Fair Debt Collection and Practices Act (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Conforming state Consumer Credit and Protection Act to federal Fair Debt Collection and Practices Act (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 18 : Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program (FN) (Clements; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)

: Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program (FN) (Clements; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance) SB 19 : Prohibiting State Board of Education from accepting federal education plans without legislative approval (Rucker; Education then Judiciary)

: Prohibiting State Board of Education from accepting federal education plans without legislative approval (Rucker; Education then Judiciary) SB 20 : Providing compensation to victims of abusive lawsuits (Rucker; Judiciary)

: Providing compensation to victims of abusive lawsuits (Rucker; Judiciary) SB 21 : Prohibiting certain misleading pharmaceutical advertising practices (FN) (Baldwin; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting certain misleading pharmaceutical advertising practices (FN) (Baldwin; Judiciary) SB 22 : Requiring county boards of education to provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six through 12 (FN) (Beach; Education then Finance)

: Requiring county boards of education to provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six through 12 (FN) (Beach; Education then Finance) SB 23 : Creating “Choose Life” special registration plate supporting adoption (Rucker; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Creating “Choose Life” special registration plate supporting adoption (Rucker; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 24 : Relating to residency requirements for voter registration (Rucker; Judiciary)

: Relating to residency requirements for voter registration (Rucker; Judiciary) SB 25 : Relating to adoption records (Hamilton; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Relating to adoption records (Hamilton; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 26 : Increasing surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies (FN) (Hamilton; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Increasing surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies (FN) (Hamilton; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 27 : Requiring political action committees disclose contributors’ names and addresses to Secretary of State (Hamilton; Judiciary)

: Requiring political action committees disclose contributors’ names and addresses to Secretary of State (Hamilton; Judiciary) SB 28 : Allowing WV Board of Medicine investigators to carry concealed weapons (Maroney; Judiciary)

: Allowing WV Board of Medicine investigators to carry concealed weapons (Maroney; Judiciary) SB 29 : Relating to involuntary hospitalization order by physician in certain cases (Maroney; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Relating to involuntary hospitalization order by physician in certain cases (Maroney; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 30 : Extending expiration of driver’s licenses for active military members’ spouses (Hamilton; Military then Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Extending expiration of driver’s licenses for active military members’ spouses (Hamilton; Military then Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 31 : Providing 11-month window for PERS members to purchase certain credited service (FN) (Hamilton; Pensions then Finance)

: Providing 11-month window for PERS members to purchase certain credited service (FN) (Hamilton; Pensions then Finance) SB 32 : Allowing vehicles operated by certain county boards of education to use red flashing warning lights (Hamilton; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Allowing vehicles operated by certain county boards of education to use red flashing warning lights (Hamilton; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 33 : Relating to age requirements for appointment as deputy sheriff (Hamilton; Government Organization)

: Relating to age requirements for appointment as deputy sheriff (Hamilton; Government Organization) SB 34 : Relating generally to emergency vehicles (FN) (Hamilton; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

: Relating generally to emergency vehicles (FN) (Hamilton; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary) SB 35 : Limiting civil penalty for littering conviction to $2,000 (Clements; Judiciary)

: Limiting civil penalty for littering conviction to $2,000 (Clements; Judiciary) SB 36 : Establishing Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority (Clements; Economic Development then Judiciary)

: Establishing Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority (Clements; Economic Development then Judiciary) SB 37 : Providing long-term care and substance abuse treatment (FN) (Smith; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Providing long-term care and substance abuse treatment (FN) (Smith; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 38 : Requiring schools provide elective course on Hebrew Scriptures or Bible (Azinger; Education then Judiciary)

: Requiring schools provide elective course on Hebrew Scriptures or Bible (Azinger; Education then Judiciary) SB 39 : Requiring patients be provided estimate of health care provider’s standard charges (FN) (Maynard; Health and Human Resources)

: Requiring patients be provided estimate of health care provider’s standard charges (FN) (Maynard; Health and Human Resources) SB 40 : Permitting civil actions by social media user for suppression or censorship of user’s speech (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Permitting civil actions by social media user for suppression or censorship of user’s speech (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 41 : Encouraging landowners make land available for recreation purposes by limiting landowner liability (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)

: Encouraging landowners make land available for recreation purposes by limiting landowner liability (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary) SB 42 : Permitting faith-based electives in classroom drug prevention programs (FN) (Maynard; Education)

: Permitting faith-based electives in classroom drug prevention programs (FN) (Maynard; Education) SB 43 : Imposing cap under insurance policy or discount prescription drug plan for covered prescription insulin drug (FN) (Cline; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Imposing cap under insurance policy or discount prescription drug plan for covered prescription insulin drug (FN) (Cline; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 44 : Establishing tax credit for certain employers employing eligible individuals recovering from substance use disorder (FN) (Cline; Workforce then Finance)

: Establishing tax credit for certain employers employing eligible individuals recovering from substance use disorder (FN) (Cline; Workforce then Finance) SB 45 : Requiring teaching of agricultural science education course (FN) (Cline; Education then Finance)

: Requiring teaching of agricultural science education course (FN) (Cline; Education then Finance) SB 46 : Providing certain persons be allowed to carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex (Rucker; Judiciary)

: Providing certain persons be allowed to carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex (Rucker; Judiciary) SB 47 : Relating generally to autocycles (Cline; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Relating generally to autocycles (Cline; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 48 : Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting means of regulating certain areas of employer-employee relationship and sale or marketing of consumer merchandise (Swope; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting means of regulating certain areas of employer-employee relationship and sale or marketing of consumer merchandise (Swope; Judiciary) SB 49 : Allowing counties to implement one-percent consumers sales tax in certain circumstances (Swope; Government Organization then Finance)

: Allowing counties to implement one-percent consumers sales tax in certain circumstances (Swope; Government Organization then Finance) SB 50 : Creating emergency text number systems for children (Cline; Government Organization then Finance)

: Creating emergency text number systems for children (Cline; Government Organization then Finance) SB 51 : Specifying forms of grandparent visitation (Cline; Judiciary)

: Specifying forms of grandparent visitation (Cline; Judiciary) SB 52 : Supplementary appropriation of public moneys to DHHR, Center for End of Life (Stollings; Finance)

: Supplementary appropriation of public moneys to DHHR, Center for End of Life (Stollings; Finance) SB 53 : Supplementary appropriation of public moneys to DHHR, CARDIAC Project (Stollings; Finance)

: Supplementary appropriation of public moneys to DHHR, CARDIAC Project (Stollings; Finance) SB 54 : Relating generally to occupational pneumoconiosis (FN) (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Relating generally to occupational pneumoconiosis (FN) (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 55 : Ensuring insurance coverage for residents with preexisting conditions (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)

: Ensuring insurance coverage for residents with preexisting conditions (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary) SB 56 : Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for tests to stage cancer (FN) (Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for tests to stage cancer (FN) (Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 57 : Including correctional officers as law-enforcement within WV Fire, EMS, and Law-Enforcement Survivor Benefit Act (FN) (Unger; Government Organization then Finance)

: Including correctional officers as law-enforcement within WV Fire, EMS, and Law-Enforcement Survivor Benefit Act (FN) (Unger; Government Organization then Finance) SB 58 : Relating generally to directing certain amendments to DEP rules relating to Air Quality and Water Resources (Unger; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary)

: Relating generally to directing certain amendments to DEP rules relating to Air Quality and Water Resources (Unger; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary) SB 59 : Requiring contractors provide county boards of education number of units constructed prior to issuance of permit (Beach; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Requiring contractors provide county boards of education number of units constructed prior to issuance of permit (Beach; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 60 : Creating Office of Outdoor Recreation (Beach; Economic Development then Finance)

: Creating Office of Outdoor Recreation (Beach; Economic Development then Finance) SB 61 : Relating to safety of tow trucks, wreckers, and tilt-bed vehicles (Beach; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

: Relating to safety of tow trucks, wreckers, and tilt-bed vehicles (Beach; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary) SB 62 : Creating Katherine Johnson Fair Pay Act of 2020 (Beach; Workforce then Judiciary)

: Creating Katherine Johnson Fair Pay Act of 2020 (Beach; Workforce then Judiciary) SB 63 : Creating five-year tax credits for hemp manufacturing (FN) (Beach; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)

: Creating five-year tax credits for hemp manufacturing (FN) (Beach; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance) SB 64 : Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property (Beach; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of county or district property (Beach; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 65 : Establishing Family and Medical Leave Insurance Benefits Act (FN) (Lindsay; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Establishing Family and Medical Leave Insurance Benefits Act (FN) (Lindsay; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 66 : Requiring State Police to follow towing services policies of county of location (Lindsay; Government Organization)

: Requiring State Police to follow towing services policies of county of location (Lindsay; Government Organization) SB 67 : Creating litigation practice license for social workers (Lindsay; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Creating litigation practice license for social workers (Lindsay; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 68 : Designating DHHR social workers to promote school attendance and performance (FN) (Lindsay; Education then Finance)

: Designating DHHR social workers to promote school attendance and performance (FN) (Lindsay; Education then Finance) SB 69 : Relating generally to Consolidated Public Retirement Board (FN) (Lindsay; Pensions then Finance)

: Relating generally to Consolidated Public Retirement Board (FN) (Lindsay; Pensions then Finance) SB 70 : Requiring any newly constructed building to meet minimum standards for universal design for disabled persons (Prezioso; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Requiring any newly constructed building to meet minimum standards for universal design for disabled persons (Prezioso; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 71 : Requiring minors in possession of marijuana and their parents to attend classes on danger of marijuana (Tarr; Judiciary)

: Requiring minors in possession of marijuana and their parents to attend classes on danger of marijuana (Tarr; Judiciary) SB 72 : Exempting nonprofit corporations from property tax for certain agricultural and industrial fairs and expositions (FN) (Baldwin; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)

: Exempting nonprofit corporations from property tax for certain agricultural and industrial fairs and expositions (FN) (Baldwin; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance) SB 73 : Relating generally to criteria for political party status (Baldwin; Judiciary)

: Relating generally to criteria for political party status (Baldwin; Judiciary) SB 74 : Requiring wholesale drug distributors to report certain information to WV Board of Pharmacy (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources then Government Organization)

: Requiring wholesale drug distributors to report certain information to WV Board of Pharmacy (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources then Government Organization) SB 75 : Changing determination of compensation paid to landowner when eminent domain used for pipeline (Baldwin; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary)

: Changing determination of compensation paid to landowner when eminent domain used for pipeline (Baldwin; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary) SB 76 : Limiting liability of employers in cases where certain crime convictions are expunged (Tarr; Workforce then Judiciary)

: Limiting liability of employers in cases where certain crime convictions are expunged (Tarr; Workforce then Judiciary) SB 77 : Establishing tax credit for certain physicians who locate to practice in WV (FN) (Takubo; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Establishing tax credit for certain physicians who locate to practice in WV (FN) (Takubo; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 78 : Requiring DHHR to file petition to terminate parental rights under certain circumstances (Smith; Judiciary)

: Requiring DHHR to file petition to terminate parental rights under certain circumstances (Smith; Judiciary) SB 79 : Relating generally to proceeds from certain oil and gas wells (Smith; Judiciary)

: Relating generally to proceeds from certain oil and gas wells (Smith; Judiciary) SB 80 : Allowing county commissions to impose amusement tax (Smith; Government Organization)

: Allowing county commissions to impose amusement tax (Smith; Government Organization) SB 81 : Terminating, expiring, or cancelling oil or natural gas leases (Smith; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary)

: Terminating, expiring, or cancelling oil or natural gas leases (Smith; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary) SB 82 : Creating Orphan Oil and Gas Well Preservation Act (Smith; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary)

: Creating Orphan Oil and Gas Well Preservation Act (Smith; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary) SB 83 : Creating Fetal Heartbeat Act (FN) (Smith; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Creating Fetal Heartbeat Act (FN) (Smith; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 84 : Allowing for expedited oil and gas well permitting and permit modifications upon payment of fee (Smith; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary)

: Allowing for expedited oil and gas well permitting and permit modifications upon payment of fee (Smith; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary) SB 85 : Providing up to $500 credit for teachers against personal income tax for nonreimbursed costs of supplies (FN) (Baldwin; Education then Finance)

: Providing up to $500 credit for teachers against personal income tax for nonreimbursed costs of supplies (FN) (Baldwin; Education then Finance) SB 86 : Creating Stay in State Tax Credit (FN) (Baldwin; Education then Finance)

: Creating Stay in State Tax Credit (FN) (Baldwin; Education then Finance) SB 87 : Drug testing of legislators (Baldwin; Judiciary)

: Drug testing of legislators (Baldwin; Judiciary) SB 88 : Relating to mobility impairment identifying documents (FN) (Baldwin; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Relating to mobility impairment identifying documents (FN) (Baldwin; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 89 : Creating Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation Program (FN) (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Creating Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation Program (FN) (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 90 : Adjusting distance from polling place certain election-related activity is prohibited (Baldwin; Judiciary)

: Adjusting distance from polling place certain election-related activity is prohibited (Baldwin; Judiciary) SB 91 : Permitting certain veterans to hunt, trap, or fish in state without license (FN) (Baldwin; Natural Resources then Finance)

: Permitting certain veterans to hunt, trap, or fish in state without license (FN) (Baldwin; Natural Resources then Finance) SB 92 : Exempting first $150,000 of assessed value of primary residence for certain veterans (FN) (Baldwin; Finance)

: Exempting first $150,000 of assessed value of primary residence for certain veterans (FN) (Baldwin; Finance) SB 93 : Creating shared table initiative for senior citizens who suffer from food insecurity (Baldwin; Government Organization)

: Creating shared table initiative for senior citizens who suffer from food insecurity (Baldwin; Government Organization) SB 94 : Providing persons with physical disabilities ability to vote by electronic absentee ballot (FN) (IB) (Trump, Weld, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Clements, Cline, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Maynard, Pitsenbarger, Romano, Rucker, Smith, Takubo and Woelfel; Judiciary)

: Providing persons with physical disabilities ability to vote by electronic absentee ballot (FN) (IB) (Trump, Weld, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Clements, Cline, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Maynard, Pitsenbarger, Romano, Rucker, Smith, Takubo and Woelfel; Judiciary) SB 95 : Authorizing PEIA to establish base benefits insurance plans (FN) (Tarr; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Authorizing PEIA to establish base benefits insurance plans (FN) (Tarr; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 96 : Prohibiting municipalities from limiting persons’ rights to possess certain weapons (Trump; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Prohibiting municipalities from limiting persons’ rights to possess certain weapons (Trump; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 97 : Allowing senior judge to continue receiving per diem compensation beyond annual salary of sitting judge due to delay by Governor in filling vacancy (FN) (Trump; Judiciary)

: Allowing senior judge to continue receiving per diem compensation beyond annual salary of sitting judge due to delay by Governor in filling vacancy (FN) (Trump; Judiciary) SB 98 : Requiring probationers who served 10 or more years to participate in work release program (Smith; Judiciary)

: Requiring probationers who served 10 or more years to participate in work release program (Smith; Judiciary) SB 99 : Allowing voters who register in person with county clerk to vote during early in-person voting (Romano; Judiciary)

: Allowing voters who register in person with county clerk to vote during early in-person voting (Romano; Judiciary) SB 100 : Limiting penalty for possession of marijuana to no more than $1,000 without confinement (Romano; Judiciary)

: Limiting penalty for possession of marijuana to no more than $1,000 without confinement (Romano; Judiciary) SB 101 : Allowing workers’ compensation for first responders diagnosed with PTSD due to event during employment (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Allowing workers’ compensation for first responders diagnosed with PTSD due to event during employment (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 102 : Requiring certain state office vacancies be filled with person affiliated with same party as vacating person was affiliated at time of election (Palumbo; Judiciary)

: Requiring certain state office vacancies be filled with person affiliated with same party as vacating person was affiliated at time of election (Palumbo; Judiciary) SB 103 : Updating election law to provide for language governing new election systems (Tarr; Judiciary)

: Updating election law to provide for language governing new election systems (Tarr; Judiciary) SB 104 : Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 105 : Supplementary appropriation to DMAPS, Fire Commission, for Hanover Volunteer Fire Department (Cline; Finance)

: Supplementary appropriation to DMAPS, Fire Commission, for Hanover Volunteer Fire Department (Cline; Finance) SB 106 : Making daylight saving time official time year round in WV (Cline; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Making daylight saving time official time year round in WV (Cline; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 107 : Requiring satisfactory completion of class in personal finance to graduate high school (Cline;

: Requiring satisfactory completion of class in personal finance to graduate high school (Cline; Education)

SB 108 : Supplementary appropriation to DMAPS, Fire Commission, for Brenton Volunteer Fire Department (Cline; Finance)

: Supplementary appropriation to DMAPS, Fire Commission, for Brenton Volunteer Fire Department (Cline; Finance) SB 109 : Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments (Palumbo; Government Organization then Finance)

: Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments (Palumbo; Government Organization then Finance) SB 110 : Creating Independent Redistricting Commission (FN) (Palumbo; Judiciary then Finance)

: Creating Independent Redistricting Commission (FN) (Palumbo; Judiciary then Finance) SB 111 : Relating generally to tobacco usage and e-cigarette restrictions (Palumbo; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Relating generally to tobacco usage and e-cigarette restrictions (Palumbo; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 112 : Prohibiting legislators and part-time public officials from having interest in public contracts under certain circumstances (Ihlenfeld; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Prohibiting legislators and part-time public officials from having interest in public contracts under certain circumstances (Ihlenfeld; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 113 : Requiring certain disclosures of election expenditures (Romano; Judiciary)

: Requiring certain disclosures of election expenditures (Romano; Judiciary) SB 114 : Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to dependents of military members (FN) (Romano; Military then Finance)

: Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to dependents of military members (FN) (Romano; Military then Finance) SB 115 : Relating to surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies for funding volunteer fire departments (FN) (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Relating to surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies for funding volunteer fire departments (FN) (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 116 : Creating surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies to help municipalities and counties with certain fire-related cleanup and demolition (FN) (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Creating surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies to help municipalities and counties with certain fire-related cleanup and demolition (FN) (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 117 : Providing $1,000 cost-of-living adjustment to certain PERS and State Teachers Retirement System retirees (FN) (Romano; Pensions then Finance)

: Providing $1,000 cost-of-living adjustment to certain PERS and State Teachers Retirement System retirees (FN) (Romano; Pensions then Finance) SB 118 : Modifying procedure certain public agencies use to procure architectural and engineering services contracts (Romano; Government Organization)

: Modifying procedure certain public agencies use to procure architectural and engineering services contracts (Romano; Government Organization) SB 119 : Creating online voters’ guide (Romano; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Creating online voters’ guide (Romano; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 120 : Establishing priorities for expenditures for plugging abandoned gas or oil wells (Romano; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary)

: Establishing priorities for expenditures for plugging abandoned gas or oil wells (Romano; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary) SB 121 : Creating Corporate Anti-Subsidy Act (Romano; Interstate Cooperation then Government Organization)

: Creating Corporate Anti-Subsidy Act (Romano; Interstate Cooperation then Government Organization) SB 122 : Creating Appropriation Supremacy Act of 2020 (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

: Creating Appropriation Supremacy Act of 2020 (Trump; Judiciary then Finance) SB 123 : Relating generally to pyramid promotional schemes (Trump; Economic Development then Judiciary)

: Relating generally to pyramid promotional schemes (Trump; Economic Development then Judiciary) SB 124 : Establishing intent of Legislature that corporate “veil piercing” claims may not be used to impose personal liability on certain persons (Trump; Judiciary)

: Establishing intent of Legislature that corporate “veil piercing” claims may not be used to impose personal liability on certain persons (Trump; Judiciary) SB 125 : Prohibiting victim from being subjected to certain physical examinations for sexual offenses (Trump; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting victim from being subjected to certain physical examinations for sexual offenses (Trump; Judiciary) SB 126 : Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2020 (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

: Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2020 (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance) SB 127 : Authorizing governing board of higher education institution to eliminate tenure for its faculty (FN) (Trump; Education then Judiciary)

: Authorizing governing board of higher education institution to eliminate tenure for its faculty (FN) (Trump; Education then Judiciary) SB 128 : Increasing penalties for malicious assault, unlawful assault, and assault on law-enforcement officer (Cline; Judiciary)

: Increasing penalties for malicious assault, unlawful assault, and assault on law-enforcement officer (Cline; Judiciary) SB 129 : Authorizing DOH Commissioner or local authorities to establish minimum speed limits in certain areas (Cline; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

: Authorizing DOH Commissioner or local authorities to establish minimum speed limits in certain areas (Cline; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary) SB 130 : Relating to procedure for driver’s license suspension and revocation for DUI (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

: Relating to procedure for driver’s license suspension and revocation for DUI (Trump; Judiciary then Finance) SB 131 : Creating Tim Tebow Act (Trump; Education)

: Creating Tim Tebow Act (Trump; Education) SB 132 : Providing wind power projects be taxed at real property rate (FN) (Smith; Finance)

: Providing wind power projects be taxed at real property rate (FN) (Smith; Finance) SB 133 : Requiring new original equipment parts be used to maintain motor vehicle manufacturer’s warranty (Smith; Judiciary)

: Requiring new original equipment parts be used to maintain motor vehicle manufacturer’s warranty (Smith; Judiciary) SB 134 : Transferring child welfare enforcement responsibilities to State Police (FN) (Smith; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Transferring child welfare enforcement responsibilities to State Police (FN) (Smith; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 135 : Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting certain ordinances, regulations, local policies, or other legal requirements (Swope; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting certain ordinances, regulations, local policies, or other legal requirements (Swope; Judiciary) SB 136 : Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices (Swope; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices (Swope; Judiciary) SB 137 : Requiring Legislature provide funds to DHHR for local boards of health pay raises in certain circumstances (FN) (Blair; Government Organization then Finance)

: Requiring Legislature provide funds to DHHR for local boards of health pay raises in certain circumstances (FN) (Blair; Government Organization then Finance) SB 138 : Incentives for consolidating local governments (Blair; Government Organization then Finance)

: Incentives for consolidating local governments (Blair; Government Organization then Finance) SB 139 : Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities (FN) (Blair; Government Organization then Finance)

: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities (FN) (Blair; Government Organization then Finance) SB 140 : Changing rate at which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state (FN) (Blair; Finance)

: Changing rate at which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state (FN) (Blair; Finance) SB 141 : Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2020 (FN) (Blair; Judiciary then Finance)

: Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2020 (FN) (Blair; Judiciary then Finance) SB 142 : Expanding Coyote Control Program through voluntary assessment on breeding cows (FN) (Sypolt; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)

: Expanding Coyote Control Program through voluntary assessment on breeding cows (FN) (Sypolt; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance) SB 143 : Changing qualifier for low income to 300 percent or less of federal poverty guideline for senior citizens’ homestead tax credit (FN) (Sypolt; Finance)

: Changing qualifier for low income to 300 percent or less of federal poverty guideline for senior citizens’ homestead tax credit (FN) (Sypolt; Finance) SB 144 : Creating misdemeanor penalty for making materially false statement in course of misdemeanor investigation (Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Creating misdemeanor penalty for making materially false statement in course of misdemeanor investigation (Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 145 : Permitting photo identification on voter registration cards (FN) (Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Permitting photo identification on voter registration cards (FN) (Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 146 : Establishing minimum monthly retirement annuity for retirants with 20 or more years of credited service (FN) (Sypolt; Pensions then Finance)

: Establishing minimum monthly retirement annuity for retirants with 20 or more years of credited service (FN) (Sypolt; Pensions then Finance) SB 147 : Providing next of kin criminally responsible for relative’s death may not be involved in burial arrangements (Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Providing next of kin criminally responsible for relative’s death may not be involved in burial arrangements (Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 148 : Creating Road Maintenance Program (FN) (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Creating Road Maintenance Program (FN) (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 149 : Including emergency response vehicles in single fee EZ Pass transponder program (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Including emergency response vehicles in single fee EZ Pass transponder program (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure) SJR 1 : Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

: Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment (Trump; Judiciary then Finance) SJR 2 : Disabled Veteran Exemption From Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment (Smith; Judiciary then Finance)

: Disabled Veteran Exemption From Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment (Smith; Judiciary then Finance) SJR 3: Protection of the Right to Bear Arms Amendment (Tarr; Judiciary then Finance)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Per Article VI, Section 18 of the state Constitution, the House of Delegates will convene at noon Wednesday to begin the second regular session of the 84th Legislature. The day will be spent doing largely organizational things, introducing bills and preparing for the Governor’s State of the State address.

An official floor session calendar hasn’t been posted, but let me offer you a rundown of what to expect for the day:

West Virginia Economic Outlook

9 a.m. – House Chamber

Representatives of the West Virginia University John Chambers College of Business and Economics will provide an overview of and forecast for the state’s economy.

Convening the 2020 Regular Session of the House of Delegates

Noon – House Chamber

The House of Delegates will open the second regular session of the 84th Legislature. This opening session will be largely organizational, featuring the introduction of a significant number of bills (bills carried over from last year’s regular session will retain their number from last year; new bills introduced this session will begin with House Bill 4001, and number accordingly from there). The floor session will also feature introduction and passage of a number of organizational resolutions, including the hiring and payment of employees, and raising a Joint Assembly and extending an invitation to His Excellency the Governor (which is how he is referred to in legislative parlance) to deliver an address to the Legislature (aka, State of the State).

After consideration of the resolutions, the House will recess until 6:45 p.m. to begin the Joint Assembly and State of the State Address.

*** There may be some legislative committees that meet during the afternoon recess. Those meetings will be announced at the conclusion of the noon floor session. ***

Joint Assembly to Hear State of the State Address

6:45 p.m. – House Chamber

The House will reconvene at 6:45 p.m. to begin the Joint Assembly and receive guests, including the state Senate, Justices of the Supreme Court of Appeals and the Board of Public Works. The Governor will arrive shortly after 7:00 p.m. to begin the address. After the conclusion of the State of the State address, the House will reconvene its daily floor session to receive the budget bill and gavel out for the evening.

In addition to legislative activities, the 2020 Activity Calendar has been posted to the website to let you know of any special events occurring in and around the Capitol during the session. Tomorrow’s activities include: