Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 15

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

8th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: Tourism Day, Upper House, Upper Senate and Lower Rotundas; WV Travel and Hospitality Association Legislative Reception, Culture Center.

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 7: Designating January 15, 2020, as Tourism Day at Legislature

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 94: Providing persons with physical disabilities ability to vote by electronic absentee ballot

SECOND READING

There are no bills on Second Reading for Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 35 : Limiting civil penalty for littering conviction to $2,000

: Limiting civil penalty for littering conviction to $2,000 Com. Sub. for SB 46 : Defining “pepper spray” and exempting from definition of “deadly weapons”

: Defining “pepper spray” and exempting from definition of “deadly weapons” SB 140 : Changing rate at which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state

: Changing rate at which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state SB 170 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level

: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level Com. Sub. for SB 207 : Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act

: Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act SB 310: Updating certain terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act

Scheduled Committee Meetings

10 a.m.: Workforce (208W)

SB 217: Requiring DHHR collaborate with Workforce Development Board and WV Division of Personnel for job placement

10 a.m.: Interstate Cooperation (451M)

SB 197: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

SB 265 : Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program

: Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program SB 36 : Establishing Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority

: Establishing Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority SB 60: Creating Office of Outdoor Recreation

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 31 : Providing 11-month window for PERS members to purchase certain credited service

: Providing 11-month window for PERS members to purchase certain credited service SB 146: Establishing minimum monthly retirement annuity for retirants with 20 or more years of credited service

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 125 : Prohibiting victim from being subjected to certain physical examinations for sexual offenses

: Prohibiting victim from being subjected to certain physical examinations for sexual offenses SB 323 : Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules SB 364: Authorizing Department of Transportation promulgate legislative rules

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : West Virginia Secretary of State

: West Virginia Secretary of State Budget Presentation: West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services

Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, January 15, 2020

SB 468 : Relating to eligibility for license or permit application (Pitsenbarger, Hamilton, Sypolt, Azinger, Boley, Clements, Cline, Roberts, Romano, Swope, Tarr; Natural Resources)

: Relating to eligibility for license or permit application (Pitsenbarger, Hamilton, Sypolt, Azinger, Boley, Clements, Cline, Roberts, Romano, Swope, Tarr; Natural Resources) SB 469 : Increasing replacement costs for game and protected species (Hamilton, Sypolt, Prezioso; Natural Resources then Judiciary)

: Increasing replacement costs for game and protected species (Hamilton, Sypolt, Prezioso; Natural Resources then Judiciary) SB 470 : Relating to use of crossbow to hunt (Cline, Hamilton, Pitsenbarger, Sypolt, Roberts, Azinger, Palumbo; Natural Resources)

: Relating to use of crossbow to hunt (Cline, Hamilton, Pitsenbarger, Sypolt, Roberts, Azinger, Palumbo; Natural Resources) SB 471 : Providing valuation of stolen scrap copper or copper wire for penalty purposes (FN) (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Providing valuation of stolen scrap copper or copper wire for penalty purposes (FN) (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 472 : Providing alternative sentencing program for work release (FN) (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Providing alternative sentencing program for work release (FN) (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 473 : Requiring physicians notify parents when prescribing contraceptives to minors (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Requiring physicians notify parents when prescribing contraceptives to minors (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 474 : Requiring public schools notify parents when dispensing contraceptives to minors (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Requiring public schools notify parents when dispensing contraceptives to minors (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 475 : Requiring posting of Ten Commandments in every courthouse (FN) (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Requiring posting of Ten Commandments in every courthouse (FN) (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 476 : Requiring WV schools teach cursive writing (FN) (Maynard; Education)

: Requiring WV schools teach cursive writing (FN) (Maynard; Education) SB 477 : Prohibiting county airport authorities to regulate possession or carrying of firearm (Maynard – by request; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting county airport authorities to regulate possession or carrying of firearm (Maynard – by request; Judiciary) SB 478 : Creating WV Motorsports Entertainment Complex Investment Act (FN) (Maynard; Economic Development then Finance)

: Creating WV Motorsports Entertainment Complex Investment Act (FN) (Maynard; Economic Development then Finance) SB 479 : Relating to registration and use of military surplus vehicles (FN) (Maynard; Government Organization then Finance)

: Relating to registration and use of military surplus vehicles (FN) (Maynard; Government Organization then Finance) SB 480 : Enacting WV Human Life Protection Act (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Enacting WV Human Life Protection Act (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 481 : Allowing primitive camping on state property (Maynard; Natural Resources then Government Organization)

: Allowing primitive camping on state property (Maynard; Natural Resources then Government Organization) SB 482 : Eliminating permit requirement for storing concealed handgun in vehicle on school property for persons over 21 (Maynard – by request; Judiciary)

: Eliminating permit requirement for storing concealed handgun in vehicle on school property for persons over 21 (Maynard – by request; Judiciary) SB 483 : Eliminating restriction to carry firearm on State Capitol Complex grounds (Maynard – by request; Judiciary)

: Eliminating restriction to carry firearm on State Capitol Complex grounds (Maynard – by request; Judiciary) SB 484 : Requiring free feminine hygiene products be provided to female prisoners (FN) (Maynard; Judiciary then Finance)

: Requiring free feminine hygiene products be provided to female prisoners (FN) (Maynard; Judiciary then Finance) SB 485 : Relating to Board of Parole (FN) (Clements; Judiciary then Finance)

: Relating to Board of Parole (FN) (Clements; Judiciary then Finance) SB 486 : Permitting ABCC licensees operating at state park locations pay in arrears (Cline, Sypolt, Prezioso, Hamilton, Palumbo; Natural Resources)

: Permitting ABCC licensees operating at state park locations pay in arrears (Cline, Sypolt, Prezioso, Hamilton, Palumbo; Natural Resources) SB 487 : Providing exception that all DNR payments be deposited within 24 hours (Sypolt, Hamilton, Azinger; Natural Resources)

: Providing exception that all DNR payments be deposited within 24 hours (Sypolt, Hamilton, Azinger; Natural Resources) SB 488 : Relating to membership of Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (Maynard; Government Organization)

: Relating to membership of Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (Maynard; Government Organization) SB 489 : Moving provisions of licensing contractors to chapter 30 of code (IB) (Maynard, Clements, Smith, Sypolt, Tarr, Swope; Government Organization)

: Moving provisions of licensing contractors to chapter 30 of code (IB) (Maynard, Clements, Smith, Sypolt, Tarr, Swope; Government Organization) SB 490 : Relating to protection of animal and crop facilities (IB) (Sypolt, Smith, Rucker, Beach, Baldwin; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary)

: Relating to protection of animal and crop facilities (IB) (Sypolt, Smith, Rucker, Beach, Baldwin; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary) SB 491 : Relating to Seed Certification Program (IB) (Sypolt, Smith, Rucker, Beach, Baldwin; Agriculture and Rural Development then Government Organization)

: Relating to Seed Certification Program (IB) (Sypolt, Smith, Rucker, Beach, Baldwin; Agriculture and Rural Development then Government Organization) SB 492 : Enacting Recognition of Emergency Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (IB) (Sypolt, Cline, Ihlenfeld, Maynard, Pitsenbarger, Stollings; Interstate Cooperation then Judiciary)

: Enacting Recognition of Emergency Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (IB) (Sypolt, Cline, Ihlenfeld, Maynard, Pitsenbarger, Stollings; Interstate Cooperation then Judiciary) SB 493 : Increasing age limit for honorably discharged veteran of US armed forces or National Guard to 40 years for firefighter applications (Rucker; Military then Pensions)

: Increasing age limit for honorably discharged veteran of US armed forces or National Guard to 40 years for firefighter applications (Rucker; Military then Pensions) SB 494 : Allowing municipal police or fire departments join state municipal police and firefighters’ retirement system (FN) (Rucker; Pensions then Finance)

: Allowing municipal police or fire departments join state municipal police and firefighters’ retirement system (FN) (Rucker; Pensions then Finance) SB 495 : Relating to registration fees for alternative fuel vehicles (FN) (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Relating to registration fees for alternative fuel vehicles (FN) (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 496 : Prohibiting employment of unauthorized employees in construction industry (FN) (Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Pitsenbarger, Stollings, Woelfel; Workforce then Judiciary)

: Prohibiting employment of unauthorized employees in construction industry (FN) (Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Pitsenbarger, Stollings, Woelfel; Workforce then Judiciary) SB 497 : Relating to outdoor advertising regulated by Commissioner of Highways (Hamilton, Azinger, Jeffries, Pitsenbarger, Smith, Stollings; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Relating to outdoor advertising regulated by Commissioner of Highways (Hamilton, Azinger, Jeffries, Pitsenbarger, Smith, Stollings; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 498 : Creating New Worker Relocation Incentive Program (FN) (Hamilton, Stollings, Smith; Economic Development then Finance)

: Creating New Worker Relocation Incentive Program (FN) (Hamilton, Stollings, Smith; Economic Development then Finance) SB 499 : Removing barriers to employment for certain individuals with criminal records (IB) (Maynard, Clements, Smith, Sypolt, Swope; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Removing barriers to employment for certain individuals with criminal records (IB) (Maynard, Clements, Smith, Sypolt, Swope; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 500 : Relating to Class Y special crossbow hunting permit (Hamilton, Pitsenbarger, Sypolt; Natural Resources)

: Relating to Class Y special crossbow hunting permit (Hamilton, Pitsenbarger, Sypolt; Natural Resources) SB 501 : Relating to North Bend Rail Trail, Greenbrier River Trail, and Elk River Trail (Hamilton, Pitsenbarger, Sypolt, Prezioso; Natural Resources)

: Relating to North Bend Rail Trail, Greenbrier River Trail, and Elk River Trail (Hamilton, Pitsenbarger, Sypolt, Prezioso; Natural Resources) SB 502 : Relating to methamphetamine criminal penalty (FN) (Ihlenfeld, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Palumbo, Stollings, Woelfel; Judiciary)

: Relating to methamphetamine criminal penalty (FN) (Ihlenfeld, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Palumbo, Stollings, Woelfel; Judiciary) SB 503 : Removing barriers to employment for certain individuals with criminal records (IB) (Sypolt, Cline, Maynard, Pitsenbarger, Stollings, Jeffries; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Removing barriers to employment for certain individuals with criminal records (IB) (Sypolt, Cline, Maynard, Pitsenbarger, Stollings, Jeffries; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 504 : Providing for timely and efficient handling of forensic evidence in sexual assault cases (FN) (Woelfel; Judiciary then Finance)

: Providing for timely and efficient handling of forensic evidence in sexual assault cases (FN) (Woelfel; Judiciary then Finance) SB 505 : Relating to urban renewal acquisition of property (Weld; Economic Development then Government Organization)

: Relating to urban renewal acquisition of property (Weld; Economic Development then Government Organization) SCR 5 : Requesting Joint Committee on Government and Finance study ways to achieve higher levels of effectiveness and fairness in public school system (Rucker)

: Requesting Joint Committee on Government and Finance study ways to achieve higher levels of effectiveness and fairness in public school system (Rucker) SCR 6 : Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge (Romano, Facemire, Baldwin, Beach, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay)

: Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge (Romano, Facemire, Baldwin, Beach, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay) SR 8: Designating January 16, 2020, as Aviation Day (Romano and Swope)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Special Calendar

House to convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING – For Passage

· H. B. 3039 – Relating to a court’s consideration of the expression of a preference by a child in certain child custody matters

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4004 – Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission

· H. B. 4007 – Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

· H. B. 4022 – Clarifying the qualifications of the Chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission

· H. B. 4103 – Relating to office of drug control policy

FIRST READING

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2602 – Including possession of known stolen property in the offense of receiving or transferring stolen property

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2679 – Relating to state issued identification cards

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2696 – Creating an additional index system for state-owned lands

· H. B. 2922 – Relating to requirements to obtain a final order of discharge and dismissal for possession of opiates or opioids

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2924 – Permitting the West Virginia Tourism Office to decide to contract with the Division of Highways to sell advertising space on the WV511 website

· H. B. 4010 – Changing the licensing requirement for certain casino employees

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4042 – Requiring agencies exempt from some or all of state purchasing requirements to adopt procedural rules

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services

9:00 a.m. – Room 215 E

· H.B. 2321, Allowing workers’ compensation benefits for first responders diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

· H.B. 2729, Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact

· H.B. 4039, Providing limitations on nuisance actions against fire department and emergency medical services.

Technology and Infrastructure

9:00 a.m. – Room 215 E*

(*Committee to convene then recess to room 418 M)

· House Bill 2877, Relating to charging a fee for parking in an accessible parking space bearing the international symbol of access

· House Bill 4051, Authorizing the West Virginia Tourism Office to enter into an agreement with the Division of Highways to provide staff at the welcome centers

Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development

1:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· Presentation by Executive Director Michael R. Graney, WV Development Office

· Presentation by Cabinet Secretary Ed Gaunch, Department of Commerce

1:00 p.m. – Room 418 M

Industry and Labor

· House Bill 4086, Removing certain requirements related to wages for construction of public improvements

· House Bill 4104, Clarifying the definition of an employee for the purposes of unemployment compensation and workers’ compensation

Senior, Children and Family Issues

3:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· H.B. Originating 1, (Resources for Deaf and Hard of Hearing.)

· H.B. Originating 2, (Missing and Endangered Children.)

Committee on Government Organization

5:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

(***Agenda to be posted.***)

Committee on Finance

5:00 p.m. – Room 462 M

· Budget Presentation by Secretary of State’s Office

Committee on the Judiciary

5:00 p.m. – Room 418 M

(***Agenda to be posted.***)

Committee on Education

5:00 p.m. – Room 434 M

· H. B. 4077, Increasing the amount of the bond required to be posted by proprietary schools.

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber: