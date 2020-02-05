Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 5

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

29th Day of the Legislative Session

House Tech Caucus Meeting

The House of Delegates Tech Caucus has announced two open events today, coinciding with Innovation and Entrepreneurship Day at the Legislature:

8:00 a.m. – 215 E

Breakfast meeting on WV Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR/STTR) State Matching Grant Program, hosted by Bioscience Association of West Virginia.

· WHERE: Government Organization Committee Room.

· WHEN: Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8:00 a.m.

· SUBJECT: The program will focus on the WV Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR/STTR) State Matching Grant Program. Representatives from BioWV, TechConnectWV, TMC Technologies and the WV Small Business Development Center will update the Caucus on the program, its status, and trajectory for success.

10:00 a.m. – 215 E

John Chambers, a native West Virginian and former executive chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems, will join the Tech Caucus for a presentation and discussion on West Virginia’s future.

· WHERE: Government Organization Committee Room.

· WHEN: 10:00 a.m.

· SUBJECT: A presentation and discussion by Mr. Chambers with a Q&A session to follow.

From the social and rotunda activities calendar: Innovation and Entrepreneurship Day; Upper House and Senate Rotundas; Tucker County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Reception, (Featuring two local breweries and local restaurants.), Culture Center 5-7 p.m.; WV Press Association Media Social, Embassy, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.; WV Coal Reception, Embassy, 5-7 p.m.

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 19 : USMC LCpl Fred Michael Kerns Memorial Bridge

: USMC LCpl Fred Michael Kerns Memorial Bridge SR 30 : Designating February 5, 2020, as Tucker County Day

: Designating February 5, 2020, as Tucker County Day SR 31: Designating February 5, 2020, as Cancer Survivorship Day

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 190 : Modifying requirement that racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund by certain date

: Modifying requirement that racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund by certain date Eng. SB 300 : Updating certain terms in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act

: Updating certain terms in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 308 : Creating criminal penalties for violation of orders issued for protection of victims of financial exploitation

: Creating criminal penalties for violation of orders issued for protection of victims of financial exploitation Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 316 : Relating to oil and gas conservation commission membership

: Relating to oil and gas conservation commission membership Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 544 : Authorizing pharmacists and pharmacy interns administer vaccines

: Authorizing pharmacists and pharmacy interns administer vaccines Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 551 : Relating to Water and Wastewater Investment and Infrastructure Improvement Act

: Relating to Water and Wastewater Investment and Infrastructure Improvement Act Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 560 : Permitting nursing home use trained individuals administer medication

: Permitting nursing home use trained individuals administer medication Eng. Com. Sub. for SJR 7 : Preserving the Separation of Powers Amendment

: Preserving the Separation of Powers Amendment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4091 : Allowing for expedited oil and gas well permitting upon payment of applicable expedited fees

: Allowing for expedited oil and gas well permitting upon payment of applicable expedited fees Eng. HB 4393: Relating to making suffocation and asphyxiation crimes – (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

SB 482 : Eliminating permit requirement for storing concealed handgun in vehicle on school property for persons over 21

: Eliminating permit requirement for storing concealed handgun in vehicle on school property for persons over 21 SB 620 : Authorizing Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation approve home plans for inmates

: Authorizing Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation approve home plans for inmates Com. Sub. for SB 625 : Creating one-day annual license to permit charitable auction of sealed rare, antique, or vintage liquor bottles

: Creating one-day annual license to permit charitable auction of sealed rare, antique, or vintage liquor bottles Com. Sub. for SB 629 : Clarifying alcohol by volume percentage for certain wines

: Clarifying alcohol by volume percentage for certain wines Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4042: Requiring agencies exempt from some or all of state purchasing requirements to adopt procedural rules

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 136 : Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices

: Prohibiting certain misleading lawsuit advertising practices Com. Sub. for SB 138 : Incentives for consolidating local governments

: Incentives for consolidating local governments Com. Sub. for SB 142 : Expanding Coyote Control Program through voluntary assessment on breeding cows

: Expanding Coyote Control Program through voluntary assessment on breeding cows SB 203 : Allowing certain deductions from personal income tax refunds

: Allowing certain deductions from personal income tax refunds Com. Sub. for SB 522 : Relating to compensation awards to crime victims

: Relating to compensation awards to crime victims Com. Sub. for SB 615 : Declaring certain claims against state as moral obligations of state

: Declaring certain claims against state as moral obligations of state Com. Sub. for SB 623: Allowing noncitizen of US be eligible for teaching certificate

Scheduled Committee Meetings

9:30 a.m.: Workforce (208W)

SB 76 : Limiting liability of employers in cases where certain crime convictions are expunged

: Limiting liability of employers in cases where certain crime convictions are expunged Presentation : Wesley Vandall

: Wesley Vandall Presentation: Jeffrey Green, Workforce West Virginia

10:30 a.m.: Workforce Subcommittee for SB 521, Creating Tax and Economic Incentives Review Committee (208W)

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

SB 478 : Creating WV Motorsports Entertainment Complex Investment Act

: Creating WV Motorsports Entertainment Complex Investment Act SB 514: Creating WV FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act

2 p.m.: Agriculture and Rural Development (208W)

There is no meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 484 : Requiring free feminine hygiene products be provided to female prisoners

: Requiring free feminine hygiene products be provided to female prisoners SB 653 : Increasing number of magistrates in Putnam County

: Increasing number of magistrates in Putnam County HB 2922 : Relating to requirements to obtain a final order of discharge and dismissal for possession of opiates or opioids

: Relating to requirements to obtain a final order of discharge and dismissal for possession of opiates or opioids HB 3039 : Relating to a court’s consideration of the expression of a preference by a child in certain child custody matters

: Relating to a court’s consideration of the expression of a preference by a child in certain child custody matters HB 4275: Authorizing Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety promulgate legislative rules relating to the Fire Commission

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

There is no meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, February 5, 2020

· SB 699: Recognizing Outdoor Recreation Industry Confluence Accords (Cline; Natural Resources)

· SB 700: Exempting physicians from specified traffic laws when responding to emergencies (Takubo; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

· SB 701: Regulating pharmacy services administrative organizations (FN) (Takubo, Stollings; Health and Human Resources)

· SB 702: Designating specific grade levels in which nutrition and physical fitness programs are taught (Rucker; Education)

· SB 703: Increasing earning limit for employees who accept separation incentive (Prezioso, Azinger, Beach, Clements, Hamilton, Plymale, Rucker, Weld; Education)

· SB 704: Allowing disabled purple heart recipients park free at municipal metered parking spaces (Stollings, Baldwin, Beach, Clements, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Palumbo, Prezioso, Rucker, Smith, Unger, Woelfel; Military then Government Organization)

· SB 705: Allowing military veterans with certain experience qualify for examination as electrician or plumber (FN) (Maynard; Workforce)

· SB 706: Clarifying duties of law-enforcement training and certification subcommittee (Trump; Government Organization)

· SB 707: Relating to nursing career pathways (Rucker; Education)

· SB 708: Establishing loan repayment program for certified behavior analysts (FN) (Tarr, Plymale, Roberts, Rucker; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

· SB 709: Removing limitation on damages due to sexual assault or sexual abuse on minor (Hamilton, Prezioso, Romano; Judiciary)

· SB 710: Establishing pilot program to evaluate telemedicine health services (Azinger; Banking and Insurance then Health and Human Resources)

· SB 711: Relating to juvenile jurisdiction of circuit courts (Trump; Judiciary)

· SB 712: Correcting name of Forensic Analysis Laboratory (Plymale, Woelfel; Education)

· SB 713: Relating to allocation of premiums for employers and employees in PEIA (Plymale, Mann, Romano, Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

· SB 714: Allowing certain deductions from personal income tax refunds (Plymale; Finance)

· SB 715: Creating Patient Safety and Transparency Act (Lindsay; Health and Human Resources)

· SCR 20: US Senator Joseph Rosier Memorial Highway (Prezioso, Beach, Facemire, Romano)

· SCR 21: US Army SSG James “Junior” Spurrier Memorial Bridge (Swope)

· SCR 22: George M. Hall Memorial Bridge (Swope)

· SR 32: Designating February 6, 2020, as Veterans Visibility Day (Weld, Hamilton)

· SR 33: Reaffirming sister-state relationship between WV and Taiwan (Blair)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Special Calendar

House to convene at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 311 – Relating to court-ordered community service

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 357 – Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2967 – Permitting a county to retain the excise taxes for the privilege of transferring title of real estate

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4090 – Creating the Oil and Gas Abandoned Well Plugging Fund

· H. B. 4161 – Making it illegal to scleral tattoo a person

· H. B. 4356 – Relating to the administration of anesthetics (Amendment Pending)

· H. B. 4375 – Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Compact

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4378 – Relating to disciplining teachers

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4395 – Removing the requirement that a veterinarian access and report to the controlled substance monitoring database

· H. B. 4410 – Permitting directors and executive officers of a banking institution to borrow from a banking institution with which he or she is connected

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4414 – Relating to the selection of language and development milestones for the deaf and hard-of-hearing children

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4415 – Relating to missing and endangered children

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4438 – Relating to the licensing of advance deposit wagering

· H. B. 4559 – Modifying the limitations on civil actions against the perpetrator of sexual assault or sexual abuse upon a minor

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4352 – Removing the use of post-criminal conduct in professional and occupational initial licensure or certification in decision making

· H. B. 4380 – Updating the regulatory board review schedule

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4509 – Transferring the Parole Board to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for purposes of administrative and other support

FIRST READING

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 46 – Defining “pepper spray” and exempting from definition of “deadly weapons”

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 470 – Relating to use of crossbow to hunt

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 487 – Providing exception that all DNR payments be deposited within 24 hours

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 500 – Relating to Class Y special crossbow hunting permit (Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Amendment pending)

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 501 – Adding protection, operation of North Bend Rail Trail, Greenbrier River Trail, and Elk River Trail to Parks and Recreation Section of DNR (Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Amendment pending)

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4083 – Requiring the West Virginia Parkways Authority to accept the use of credit and debit cards for paying tolls

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4361 – Relating to insurance law violations

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4444 – Establishing Medals of Valor and Medals for Bravery for emergency medical services, firefighters, and law-enforcement officers

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4453 – Expanding the eligibility requirements for private investigator and security guard licensure

· H. B. 4466 – Certificates of Insurance Act

· H. B. 4477 – West Virginia Mutual to Mutual Insurance Holding Company Act

· H. B. 4502 – Relating to insurance adjusters

· H. B. 4515 – Relating to wildlife resources, eligibility for license or permit application

· H. B. 4585 – Providing immunity from civil or criminal liability for making good faith reports of suspected or known instances of child abuse or neglect

· H. B. 4607 – Authorizing the operation of mobile shops for hair, nail, cosmetology, and aesthetics services

· H. B. 4664 – Clarifying the offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs

· H. B. 4691 – Relating to employment in areas of critical need in public education

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services

8:00 a.m. – Room 462 M

· Mr. Kenneth Tyree, West Virginia State Fire Marshall – Presentation regarding House Bill 4644, Separating the Fire Marshal from the Fire Commission

Technology and Infrastructure

8:00 a.m. – Room 410 M

· Consideration of a report from Sub-Committee B on Technology and Infrastructure

· House Bill 2897, Relating to driving restrictions in school zones

· House Bill 4639, Changing annual mandatory state inspections of motor vehicles to every three years

· House Bill 4015, Relating to Broadband Enhancement and Expansion

· House Bill 4512, Creating a work permit driver’s license program

· House Bill 4522, Allowing division to accept documents compliant with Real ID Act for proof of identity

· House Bill 4613, Allowing the Division of Highways use money in the Gas Field Highway Repair and Horizontal Drilling Waste Study Fund

· House Joint Resolution 107, Giving the Legislature discretion in appropriating revenue generated from motor vehicle registrations and nongame wildlife motor vehicle registration plates

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development

1:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· H. B. 4445, Economic Diversification Act of 2020 (2nd reference to Finance) (subcommittee)

· H. B. 2724, Small Business Tax Credit (2nd reference to Finance) (subcommittee)

· H. B. 4449, Requiring state purchases of certain items to be made from authorized dealers in this state (2nd reference to Government Organization)

· H. B. 4519, Establishing a summer youth intern pilot program within Department of Commerce (2nd reference to Education)

Industry and Labor

1:00 p.m. – Room 410 M

· House Bill 2646, Providing a safe harbor for employers to correct underpayment or nonpayment of wages and benefits due to separated employees

· House Bill 2756, Requiring contractors performing work for government contracts on computers use software to verify the hours

Senior, Children, and Family Issues

3:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

***Agenda to be posted.***

Committee on the Judiciary

5:00 p.m. – Room 410 M

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 339, Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules,

o 64 CSR 03

o 64 CSR 30

o 64 CSR 32

o 64 CSR 48

o 64 CSR 70

o 64 CSR 71

o 64 CSR 109

o 64 CSR 110

o 64 CSR 111

o 64 CSR 112

o 64 CSR 113

o 69 CSR 14

o 78 CSR 03

o 78 CSR 24

o 78 CSR 26

o 65 CSR 09

· Com. Sub. for S. B. 449, Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules,

o 145 CSR 15

o 42 CSR 32

o 42 CSR 34

o 22 CSR 02

o 22 CSR 03

o 56 CSR 19

o 56 CSR 22

o 58 CSR 12

o 58 CSR 16

o 58 CSR 25

o 58 CSR 28

o 58 CSR 32

o 58 CSR 34

o 58 CSR 46

o 58 CSR 47

o 58 CSR 61

o 58 CSR 62

o 58 CSR 65

Committee on Education

5:00 p.m. – Room 434 M

***Agenda to be posted.***

Tech Caucus Meeting:

